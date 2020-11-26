How to unlock World Quests in WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto

World Quests are among the most popular World of Warcraft features and unlocking them in WoW Shadowlands is easy, if you know what you’re doing.

World of Warcraft would be nothing without the limitless potential to play with friends and unknown players alike. The WoW community thrives because of the personal connections players develop when battling through dungeons like Torghast, the Tower of the Damned and leveling up together.

An integral part of this are the World Quests, quests which allow anyone on the map to band together and take on a new adventure together.

This is made even cooler with the fact that Shadowlands requires for you to join a Covenant, so you’ll be able to slay together with players who have a similar approach to the game.

How to unlock World Quests in WoW: Shadowlands

Unlocking the World Quests in Shadowlands is pretty straightforward, but the rewards for doing so are endless.

Bear in mind that you have to have chosen a Covenant in order unlock these quests. If you’ve already done that, then here’s all the steps you need to follow:

Load up WoW Shadowlands. Choose your Covenant. Do the initiation ceremony and ensure that you receive all skills from the NPCs. Click M to open your map. Any World Quests that are available will be shown as ‘!’ with a circular black background and blue order. Click on the quest and off you go!

Easy right? Joining these quests will make your WoW journey all the merrier, and allow you to level up with friends in order to flex on the rest of the Warcraft universe. So grab some friends and start hunting, who knows what you’ll find.