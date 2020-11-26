 How to unlock World Quests in WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto
How to unlock World Quests in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 26/Nov/2020 12:46

by Lauren Bergin
World Quests are among the most popular World of Warcraft features and unlocking them in WoW Shadowlands is easy, if you know what you’re doing.

World of Warcraft would be nothing without the limitless potential to play with friends and unknown players alike. The WoW community thrives because of the personal connections players develop when battling through dungeons like Torghast, the Tower of the Damned and leveling up together.

An integral part of this are the World Quests, quests which allow anyone on the map to band together and take on a new adventure together.

This is made even cooler with the fact that Shadowlands requires for you to join a Covenant, so you’ll be able to slay together with players who have a similar approach to the game.

Party play is one of WoW’s best features, especially if you’ve already joined a covenant.

How to unlock World Quests in WoW: Shadowlands

Unlocking the World Quests in Shadowlands is pretty straightforward, but the rewards for doing so are endless.

Bear in mind that you have to have chosen a Covenant in order unlock these quests. If you’ve already done that, then here’s all the steps you need to follow:

  1. Load up WoW Shadowlands.
  2. Choose your Covenant.
  3. Do the initiation ceremony and ensure that you receive all skills from the NPCs.
  4. Click M to open your map.
  5. Any World Quests that are available will be shown as ‘!’ with a circular black background and blue order.
  6. Click on the quest and off you go!

Easy right? Joining these quests will make your WoW journey all the merrier, and allow you to level up with friends in order to flex on the rest of the Warcraft universe. So grab some friends and start hunting, who knows what you’ll find.

Dr Disrespect trolls mobile gamers and players take the bait

Published: 26/Nov/2020 12:49

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect has taken a cheeky swipe at mobile gamers on Twitter, asking how anybody can even consider it to be a “serious” way to play – but players are fighting their corner. 

The Two-Time has had a whirlwind 2020 by all accounts. He’s moved platforms from Twitch to YouTube, and while some might have expected his influence on the gaming world to perhaps decrease in that move – he’s still one of the best at stirring the pot.

Of course, a lot of franchises that made their name on PC and console, like Call of Duty, PUBG, FIFA and Fortnite, have brought their games to iOS and Android.

Though, Doc doesn’t seem to be a fan.

Dr Disrespect takes aim at mobile gamers

Dr Disrespect has turned into a mainstream symbol of the streaming world, and sure knows how to get people talking.

On November 26, literally out of nowhere in vintage Doc style, he decided to joke about the idea of playing games on mobile.

He said: “I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup….and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing?”

As you might expect, he’s sparked a huge debate in the replies – with some arguing for and against his point of view.

One user, by the name of Yettobegin, said: “Well Dr.D not everyone can afford a good PC setup and that’s why mobile gaming is so popular in southern Asian countries.. Anyways I don’t hear any mobile gamers fighting for validation as a “Gamer”.. If u want to play in mobile and have fun who cares?!”

If you thought that was a strong response, wait until you see this.

Tribe Gaming’s Ferg challenged the self-professed best video gamer in the world to a 1v1 in CoD Mobile, with $100,000 on the line. As of writing, that has not been accepted, but it shows there’s certainly a lot of people out there wanting to prove him wrong.

This was not the only challenge, with Elijah Jackson offering a $10,000 wager of his own.

XSET Juicy, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, also fired back – saying maybe gaming on mobile is too “difficult” for Doc to handle.

Nothing might come from this or Dr Disrespect actually might take up one of the offers, in a way to shoot down mobile gamers who stand in his way.

No matter what, though, he’s certainly achieved his objective of drumming up some debate. What happens next should be interesting.