How to get the Dreamsong Heart in WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto

The new expansion World of Warcraft, Shadowlands, has brought with it a whole host of new treasures and items for WoW players to find. One of these is the Dreamsong Warglave found in the Dreamsong Heart, and here’s how to get it.

World of Warcraft has always been renowned for having pretty cool items. Shadowlands has extended the game’s already impressive item collection, adding enchanted chests all throughout Ardenwald as well as introducing new, highly sought after items to the game.

One of these is the Dreamsong Heart, an item chest that holds the Dreamsong Warglave, has become one of Ardenwald’s most valuable loot containers. The Warglave is a Level 155 item, and offer everything from increased stamina to versatility.

It’s a tough one to get your hands on though, but here’s an easy guide on how to get to the Dreamsong Heart.

How to get to the Dreamsong Heart

As you might expect, the item is located in Dreamsong Fenn. Here you’ll find the huge magical tree which you will have to scale in order to reach your prize.

Read More: WoW Shadowlands review: Blizzard back on form with a gripping story

Here’s how you do just that:

Head to Dreamsong, specifically the Starlit Overlook area.

At the foot of the tree, look for the ‘bounding shroom’ just underneath a large branch.

Interact with the mushroom and it will propel you upwards to the top of the tree.

Land on the tree and follow the thin branch along (don’t fall!) to claim the Dreamsong Warglave.

So go ahead and give it a try! Not only do you get a super rare item, you get the chance to climb that huge tree that’s been looming over you all game. Even if the item isn’t necessarily worth it, the unique view certainly is.