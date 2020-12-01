 How to get the Dreamsong Heart in WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

How to get the Dreamsong Heart in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 1/Dec/2020 16:43

by Lauren Bergin
WoW Dreamsong Heart
Blizzard Entertainment

shadowlands World of Warcraft

The new expansion World of Warcraft, Shadowlands, has brought with it a whole host of new treasures and items for WoW players to find. One of these is the Dreamsong Warglave found in the Dreamsong Heart, and here’s how to get it. 

World of Warcraft has always been renowned for having pretty cool items. Shadowlands has extended the game’s already impressive item collection, adding enchanted chests all throughout Ardenwald as well as introducing new, highly sought after items to the game.

One of these is the Dreamsong Heart, an item chest that holds the Dreamsong Warglave, has become one of Ardenwald’s most valuable loot containers. The Warglave is a Level 155 item, and offer everything from increased stamina to versatility.

It’s a tough one to get your hands on though, but here’s an easy guide on how to get to the Dreamsong Heart.

World-of-Warcraft-Adenweald
Blizzard Entertainment
The Dreamsong Heart is found in the heart of Ardenweald.

How to get to the Dreamsong Heart

As you might expect, the item is located in Dreamsong Fenn. Here you’ll find the huge magical tree which you will have to scale in order to reach your prize.

Read More: WoW Shadowlands review: Blizzard back on form with a gripping story

Here’s how you do just that:

  • Head to Dreamsong, specifically the Starlit Overlook area.
  • At the foot of the tree, look for the ‘bounding shroom’ just underneath a large branch.
  • Interact with the mushroom and it will propel you upwards to the top of the tree.
  • Land on the tree and follow the thin branch along (don’t fall!) to claim the Dreamsong Warglave.
Dreamsong-Heart-WoW
Blizzard Entertainment
To get to the Heart you have to pass this balance test!

So go ahead and give it a try! Not only do you get a super rare item, you get the chance to climb that huge tree that’s been looming over you all game. Even if the item isn’t necessarily worth it, the unique view certainly is.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.