Asmongold reveals his favorite part of WoW Dragonflight so far

Twitch star Asmongold shared his first impressions of WoW Dragonflight so far, specifically praising the expansion’s detailed cutscenes among other positives.

WoW Dragonflight is finally here, and as with any new World of Warcraft expansion, Twitch’s biggest WoW streamer Asmongold has been playing through the new adventure.

Throughout the first few days of Dragonflight, the OTK owner has been playing through the campaign and discovering the Dragon Isles for the very first time.

While most players have noted Dragonriding as their favorite feature of the new xpac, Asmon pointed to a different feature of Dragonflight that he’s enjoyed the most.

Asmongold reveals WoW Dragonflight first impressions

The 31-year-old broadcaster was live on November 30 when he talked about the parts of Dragonflight he’s been impressed with so far.

“Keep in mind, I think it’s been great so far and there are some objective massive improvements in Dragonflight versus previous expansions such as cutscene detail, story quality, and exploratory content for first-time players, but keep[ in mind everybody says this the first few days of the expansion.”

Although he’s been impressed, he is tempering his expectations and he knows along with every other WoW player that the popular MMORPG will live and die by its end-game content.

Despite that, there is one visual component that caught his eye.

“One thing that I would say is an actual bonafide, certified dub is the facial expressions on the characters. I was incredibly impressed. I think Kalecgos is the best example of this… It’s better than anything they’ve done before.”

As Asmon continues to enjoy Dragonflight’s story and characters, he was truly blown away by what Blizzard was able to accomplish in regard to character details.

Even though Asmongold knows Dragonflight still has a chance to flop, he’s at least appreciated what the devs have put into making the leveling process an enjoyable experience.