Asmongold explains why WoW Wrath Classic is great for casual players

Twitch star Asmongold explained why WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is a great experience even for players who have less time to dedicate to the game.

World of Warcraft has grown a reputation as one of the most daunting MMORPGs on the market. With the release of WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion, tons of dedicated WoW players have flocked back to Blizzard Entertainment’s retro-MMO.

Despite the label, popular WoW streamer Asmongold believes that the Wrath Classic is still great for those who want to play more casually.

Blizzard Wrath of the Lich King is one of WoW’s most iconic expansions and is returning this year.

Asmongold on why WoW Wrath Classic can be enjoyed causally

The 31-year-old streamer was live on September 26 when he gave his thoughts on if WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic can be enjoyed by a casual audience.

Right off the bat, he said that the expansion can “abso-f**kin’-lutely” be enjoyed casually. He even went as far as to say that it’s easier to play Wrath Classic casually than actual retail World of Warcraft.

Later in the broadcast, he said: “This game is so f**king easy. Will you wipe? Yes, you’ll wipe. Yes, you’ll make mistakes. But probably not that many. Do not try to thin you need best in slot items. Don’t put yourself through that bullsh*t.”

Asmongold then said that his best advice for anybody booting up Wrath of the Lich King Classic was to “play the game and do it the way you want to do it.”

The OTK co-founder noted this means that players who want to grind as hard as they can because that’s how they find joy in the game, then that’s what they should do.

However, if players are grinding just for the sake of grinding, then they should reevaluate their gaming priorities.

For Asmon, Wrath of the Lich King is a fantastic starting point for players who want to get into WoW Classic for the very first time.