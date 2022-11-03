Asmongold explains why Blizzard should make a WoW anime like Arcane

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Asmongold explained why a WoW animated show would work way better than another live-action movie.

When Arcane dropped back in November 2021, Asmongold made no attempt to hide just how blown away he was by the animated series based on League of Legends.

He adored the show so much that he called on Square Enix to produce a similarly-stylized show based on their hit MMORPG FFXIV.

Now, a year later, Arcane is still on his mind, but this time, he opened up about how Blizzard Entertainment should make their own Arcane-styled show based on World of Warcraft.

Asmongold wants WoW show similar to Arcane

The 31-year-old was live on November 2 when he live-reacted to the new WoW Dragonflight Legacies which is an animated short series detailing the lore of the expansion ahead of release.

Asmon was impressed by it, and a viewer asked whether he’d like to see another WoW live-action movie like the one released in 2016, but featuring Sylvanas instead.

“I think that if they ever did another WoW live-action movie, which I don’t think they should do… I feel like we have three different points on the graph: We have Castlevania, Arcane, and Cyberpunk anime. Stop trying to do live-action. Stop it, just quit it.”

The OTK streamer prefers a Blizzard-produced animated show over a live-action movie because the “style of Warcraft doesn’t fit very well into live-action movies.”

He finished by adding, “Live action handicaps the creativity.”

The Warcraft live-action make was panned by critics on release, and there’s been no news about a sequel movie in the six years since it released.

Although there’s also no news about a WoW animated show being in the works, Asmongold would prefer to see that than another big Warcraft movie.