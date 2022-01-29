Asmongold explains one big difference between Lost Ark and WoW players

Twitch star Asmongold described the one huge difference between Lost Ark and World of Warcraft players after finding out the Korean Lost Ark player base made a nice gesture for the developers, saying WoW players would’ve behaved differently.

Asmongold has never shied away from taking shots at the World of Warcraft community.

He’s shared harsh words about the WoW community when compared to FFXIV players, and said: “I’ll be honest, the WoW community is trash. How do I know that? Because I was in it.”

Now, he’s taken another shot at World of Warcraft fans with a hilarious analogy.

Asmongold on the difference between Lost Ark and WoW players

Asmongold was browsing his own subreddit, r/Asmongold, when he came across a wholesome story.

“Korean Lost Ark players were worried about the developers being overworked, so they sent them fam mail containing a book of nice messages and a care package. The director streamed opening the packages and thanked the players…”

He thought the expression of gratitude was nice, but then thought about what would be different had the WoW community done the same.

“They would do this to the WoW developers, too, but instead of a bag of this, it would be a bag of anthrax and a book full of all the players sending pictures of their d**ks, so they could show it to Blizzard,” he said.

(Timestamp 00:01 in the video below)

WoW fans have been quite vocal in their disdain for Blizzard as of recent, specifically in the wake of how the Shadowlands expansion played out.

While Lost Ark players showed their genuine appreciation for the gem’s devs, Amongold thinks if the WoW community pulled a similar stunt it wouldn’t have such a happy ending.