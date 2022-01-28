WoW community pays tribute to “Legendary” fan after he passed away

World of Warcraft fans have rallied around a player after their father — who was a hardcore player himself — tragically passed away.

World of Warcraft has been around for nearly 20 years now and is still going strong as one of the most popular MMO’s around.

It’s been such an integral part of gaming for so long that it now spans multiple generations of players who have made Azeroth a second home.

One player took to Reddit to share an incredible vintage photo of their dad, who had sadly passed away.

WoW community comes together to honor player who passed

On January 26, Redditor Nottah made a post called “My Dad passed away Monday, found this pic from WotLK days thought I’d share.”

The picture was circa 2010, when Wrath of the Lich King came out. Nottah’s dad can be seen playing WoW on a CRT monitor, before the days of light-up keyboards and fancy gaming equipment.

The post struck a chord with the WoW subreddit, as an enormous amount of love came in for the passed player.

Nottah gave some context to the photo in the comment section.

“He was a Tauren Moonkin that enjoyed to farm and do open world PVP. This was me gifting him the Moonkin pet. He didn’t know how to claim it so I went over and helped him.”

He even linked to his Dad’s character profile, Kaboomuraz, a level 60 Tauren Druid.

One commenter shared a thoughtful message, “Legendary. A true warrior of the Horde. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Although Nottah’s father is gone, he certainly isn’t forgotten, as the WoW community continues to share love and respect for a player who clearly had a true passion for the game.