ZETA DIVISION star dominates VCT Pacific LCQ match with off-meta pick

ZETA DIVISION defeated Team Secret 2-0 in the VCT Pacific LCQ tournament thanks to one off-meta Agent pick piloted by the team’s captain, Koji ‘Laz’ Ushida.

ZETA DIVISION claimed a spot in the grand final of the VCT Pacific LCQ tournament on July 21 with a 2-0 win over Team Secret. The Japanese team is now one step away from qualifying for Valorant Champions 2023.

To help bring the squad over the hump in that series, ZETA DIVISION’s captain returned to an old Agent pick from 2022 in Chamber. The sniper Sentinel is slowly coming back into the pro meta and has been picked a number of times in the VCT Americas LCQ tournament.

During the first six months of the year, Chamber was a rare pick and had almost no presence in international tournaments. Three different teams (100 Thieves, MIBR and KRÜ Esports) have picked the Agent in the Americas tournament, but no one has used him as well as ZETA DIVISION did against Team Secret.

ZETA DIVISION moves on to VCT Pacific LCQ grand final

The Japanese team picked Chamber on both Lotus and Fracture. On Lotus, Laz finished the map with a 26/13 scoreline and a +2 first kill/first death ratio. He topped the leaderboard for the map and finished with a 1.46 VLR rating and a 330 Average Combat Score. ZETA DIVISION defeated Team Secret 13-9 on the map.

Laz continued his dominating performance on Fracture, putting up 16 kills and a +3 first kill/first death ratio. The captain and his squad took down Team Secret 13-7 to win the series.

ZETA DIVISION has been on a tear in the VCT Pacific LCQ. The team’s main Initiator player, Yuma ‘Dep’ Hashimoto, also put in a dominating performance against RRQ in the upper bracket semifinals, breaking the game’s single-map kill record on LAN.

Fans will get to see if Laz will continue to use the Agent in the grand final on July 23. ZETA DIVISION will face either Team Secret or Gen.G in the decisive match, with a spot at Valorant Champions 2023 on the line.