Disguised cut Valorant player shortly before NA Challengers Split 2 debut

Disguised have confirmed that another roster change is on the way, just days after picking up Valorant superstar Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker.

On Twitter, Disguised announced the departure of Canadian player Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook, who had been part of the team since it came together, in January.

The announcement comes just days after Disguised made waves in the Valorant scene with the signing of former OpTic and Cloud9 member yay, widely regarded as the best player in the world during 2022. The star duelist’s time with Cloud9 came to an early end due to what the team described as “role issues”.

Shortly after yay’s unveiling, the team’s owner, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, suggested that there might be one more change to the roster before Split 2, though he insisted that everything was still up in the air.

Who could replace XXiF on Disguised?

According to independent reporter George Geddes, former Soniqs player Michael ‘nerve’ Yerrow has trialed with Disguised, but it’s unclear at this point if he will join the team.

Earlier this week, former CSGO pro Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip revealed that he also tried out with the team. According to him, he was told that he was probably not going to make the cut.

Disguised have less than a week to finalize their roster for Challengers Split 2, with their first match scheduled for April 20, against Oxygen Esports.

Disguised Valorant roster: