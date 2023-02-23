Riot Games reveals VCT Masters Tokyo regional slot distribution

Riot Games has revealed the regional slot allocation for VCT Masters Tokyo with slots going to teams from the VCT international leagues in the Americas, EMEA, Pacific and also to Chinese squads.

The next international tournament for Valorant will be in Japan with VCT Masters Tokyo starting on June 11. With the new competitive format, teams will compete in their respective VCT international leagues to qualify for the event. Riot has announced that at least three teams from each of the three VCT leagues will get a spot at the tournament, along with two teams from China.

The winner of the ongoing VCT LOCK//IN tournament will also earn their league one extra slot at the Japanese tournament. Twelve teams in total will attend the event.

Twelve teams will compete at VCT Masters Tokyo

Teams will qualify for the event based on their performance in their respective VCT international leagues. The leagues themselves will start competition in late March and will see a short regular season followed by a playoff. The top three, or four depending on who wins LOCK//IN, teams from the playoffs will qualify for the Japanese tournament.

Not much has been revealed about how the Chinese teams will qualify for the event. Riot announced on February 12 that the region will get its own Valorant league, but has said that it will not be up and running anytime soon. The two Chinese teams at VCT LOCK//IN were invited based on past performance and did not have to play in any qualifying matches.

For Valorant Champions 2022, Edward Gaming qualified for the event through the Last Chance Qualifier tournament for East Asia which included teams from Japan, China and South Korea.

Fans will be able to see teams from the three Valorant international leagues and China clash in the first Riot Games event in Japan starting on June 11.