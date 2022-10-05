Valorant star keznit in talks with NA and EU teams

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Former KRU Esports star Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori could continue his career on a North American or European team, he has revealed.

keznit’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the offseason in the South American region after he established himself as a key player for KRU Esports during his 18-month tenure with the team.

KRU Esports have attended all but one of the six international Valorant events that Riot Games have hosted, only missing the 2021 VCT stop in Iceland. The Chilean team notably placed 5th-8th at VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin and 3rd-4th at Valorant Champions 2021.

Wojciech Wandzel / Riot Games KRU Esports notably reached the semi-finals at Valorant Champions 2021

With KRU Esports selected as one of the ten partners for the Americas league, many believed that keznit would remain on the team. However, the Argentinian organization announced on October 1 that keznit, Joaquin ‘delz1k’ Espinoza, and Roberto ‘Mazino’ Rivas would not be part of the roster for VCT 2023.

keznit talks about his future

In an interview with Canal 13, keznit shed some light on his future and said that negotiations are ongoing with teams from multiple regions.

“I have a new representative and he is talking with people from NA and Europe,” keznit said.

A move to the EMEA league could be an attractive proposition for keznit. The region has three Spanish organizations in Team Heretics, Giants Gaming and KOI.

KRU Esports currently have just two players in their ranks, Nicolas ‘Klaus’ Ferrari and Juan Pablo ‘NagZ’ Lopez. In recent days, they have been linked with Santiago ‘Daveeys’ Ruiz and Thomas ‘Feniz’ Molina, both from E-Xolos LAZER.

