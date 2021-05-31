Valorant devs tease new content after fixing FPS issues - Dexerto

Although the VCT, Valorant’s first ever LAN event has just come to a close, Riot Games is already teasing multiple changes that could “flip the game up a bit” which we should see within Valorant soon.

Valorant has been one of the most successful releases we have witnessed in the last year, and in classic Riot Games fashion, they have updated the game consistently. With new Agents and maps coming with the release of every season, typically players have always had to adjust to the new meta.

Now, it appears more changes are coming to the game that includes more than just FPS fixes. As one of the game designers over at Valorant HQ has noted, they are looking to change up the game drastically in the coming future.

FPS fixes and more coming soon

Upon the conclusion of Valorant Stage 2 Masters which has held in Reykjavik, Iceland; Riot has made several comments in regards to how the game is going to look in the coming weeks.

First, they posted a brand new “Ask Valorant” blog post, where they shared some details on some fixes coming to the game to improve the quality of life for players. The issue in question is the drastic FPS drops players have been experiencing from time to time.

“Valorant has an entire team dedicated to maintaining and improving the performance of the game. In Valorant, lower spec machines tend to be GPU bound (rendering is the bottleneck for your FPS), whereas mid to high spec machines tend to be CPU bound. Because many of you are CPU bound, adjusting graphics settings may not help performance because the CPU is limiting FPS, not the GPU.”

“Maintaining performance involves setting budgets (data, not finances) for new content that is added to the game, such as maps, characters, and modes—as well as monitoring client and server performance internally across a variety of specs prior to a patch, and externally once a patch is released. This allows us to either catch an issue before release or, in the worst case, track down issues that you are experiencing in the live game.”

Riot has also stated that they are looking at optimizing your CPU’s usage when playing the game, and all of this should maximize your performance when playing Valorant. But, along with the official statement into what is coming soon, some game designers at Riot Games have commented on what else we should expect.

Over on Twitter, “rycoux” one of the game designers behind Valorant made quite the stir within the community. As, right after Masters 2 ended they tweeted that it is “time to flip the game up a bit”.

Now that Masters is over, time to flip the game up a bit 😈 — rycou (@rycoux) May 30, 2021

What this entails is unknown as of now, but there have been a few changes that the community has been begging for in recent weeks. Increased headshot damage to the Sheriff, Agent buffs, and nerfs to Viper, Cypher, Yoru, and more are just some of the changes we would like to see.

So, expect some staggering patches to be released in the coming weeks, as the meta of Valorant is always changing!