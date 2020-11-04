 Valorant pros Wardell & Scream frustrated by new Agent Skye's flashes - Dexerto
Valorant pros Wardell & Scream frustrated by new Agent Skye’s flashes

Published: 4/Nov/2020 0:33

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games / Team Liquid / via LG Global

ScreaM Valorant Act 3

Every new Agent in Valorant is going to take some getting used to, but professional players like Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu have seen first-hand how oppressive Skye’s flashes can be in Act 3.

The 13th Agent in Riot Games’ tactical shooter has been garnering amusing reactions from people who love Skye’s in-game potential but, at the same time, are getting taken by surprise by her potent blind ability, Guiding Light.

Riot set up Skye with a ton of utility that can directly lead to a kill or assist. Even her heal, called Regrowth, for example, can top off multiple players who just won their 1v1 duels – letting her set up teammates for the next one too.

Competitive players or creative theory crafters are bound to figure out how to best utilize her in different comps and on an individual level. In the meantime, there are incredible highlights of people already fed up with the new Agent’s hawk trinket.

A lot of Valorant esport fans should be familiar with Wardell’s eccentric pop-offs by now. Whether it’s an OP Academy highlight or 1vX clutch, the man is asserting his in-game dominance with a roar.

Unfortunately, Skye hits different. Wardell was pushing up on Ascent’s B main when he was hit with the gamut of blinds that the enemy team could offer.

Make no mistake, the TSM player got chained-CC’d by more than a few abilities, but Skye’s Guiding Lights were nearly impossible to avoid – and that’s not even counting the Trailblazer that Wardell took to the chest after it was all over.

ScreaM on the other hand, had a more tamed approach to his reaction. The Belgian star wasn’t impressed with Skye’s ability to consecutively blind opponents, seeing as he was facing a flashed screen for about a full eight seconds.

After the third blind, ScreaM just about looked like he was tired of the new Agent’s shenanigans, even though she’s only just came out.

There’s a really short window between recognizing that her Guiding Light is coming to actually looking away; unless Riot nerfs it so that it has the slightest of delays before popping, Valorant players will just have to readjust to the new flashes.

Overwatch

Overwatch players demand Blizzard revert “questionable” Brigitte HP buff

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:36

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch Brig shield bash
Blizzard Entertainment

brigitte

Brigitte has been a controversial Overwatch hero since her debut. While the hero has been changed a lot by the devs, especially with the introduction of role-queue, her most recent HP buff has upset some players.

The support hero’s issues stem from the fact she is a bit of a jack of all trades with a large health pool, shield, healing capabilities and stuns.

While her health pool isn’t the armor-stacked fortress of the past, Blizzard did recently increase it by 25 HP, which has some community members up in arms.

Overwatch content creator and Florida Mayhem streamer Sam ‘Samito’ Dawahare recently took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the changes during a loud rant.

Brigitte runs into battle on Route 66
Blizzard Entertainment
Brigitte got a 25 HP buff.

After praising the state of the game, Samito took aim at the Brigitte buffs, accusing Blizzard of not understanding how the character “destroys the core fundamentals of Overwatch.”

“Blizzard decided to buff Brig. Questionable. In fact, I would go as far as to say it was a terrible decision!” the streamer roared. “Because finally, you have Seagull coming out with videos talking about how good the game is… and you know what he simply mentioned in that video? Blizzard finally addressed AOE healing and the stain of the game that destroyed Overwatch. And yet here we are!”

“Brig cannot be a dominant pick!” he continued. “She’ll still good because she does everything in the game… Brig’s design is a sub-cost. You can’t have that value match other characters. And this recent health buff will put her right back at that level.”

Other players and streamers seemed to agree. SoaR Kayjii wrote, “I’m getting out healed by Brigitte as Ana.”

“I’ve met a lot of throwers in my 1500 hours in Overwatch, but none of them come anywhere close to how Blizzard is throwing their game right back down the drain when they mess with Brig,” another remarked.

Only time will tell if Blizzard listens to the community and reverts the changes or if they have a larger rework for the hero planned for Overwatch 2.