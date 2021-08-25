Valorant pro turns to Twitter for help in getting to VCT Masters Berlin

Khalish ‘d4v41’ Rusyaidee, who plays for Southeast Asian team Paper Rex, has appealed to his Twitter followers for help after being denied permission to leave Malaysia to compete at the upcoming VCT Masters event in Berlin.

The Malaysian player revealed on Wednesday that he is at risk of not attending the international tournament after the national authorities refused to grant him permission to leave the country.

Malaysia has banned all non-essential travel as part of the country’s response to the global health crisis, with citizens required to submit an application to the Malaysian immigration department before being allowed to leave the country.

Advertisement

“My travel pass has not been approved,” d4v41 wrote on Twitter. “I need your help to spread this and hope this reaches the right person.”

As you guys know i've qualified for VCT Masters Berlin, as for Malaysian, you need travelpass to exit the country.

But my travelpass hasn't been approved. I need your help to spread this and hope it reaches the right person. Retweet are appreciated.@SyedSaddiq @wtmtoday — Khalish Rusyaidee (@prxd4v41) August 25, 2021

MP takes notice

His tweet has since been shared over 2,000 times, reaching Syed Saddiq, a Malaysian Member of Parliament and a former Minister of Youth and Sports. He has vowed to help put the player in touch with the National Sports Council to help solve the problem.

Hey bro, can DM me? Ill try to put you in touch with the Majlis Sukan Negara team. Im sure Yb @reezal_merican can help assist too. https://t.co/NUfhwhf2z2 — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) August 25, 2021

Paper Rex are one of the 16 teams that will attend VCT Stage 3 Masters, which will be held between September 10-19 at the Verti Music Hall, in Berlin. They qualified for the prestigious event after finishing second in the Southeast Challengers Playoffs, behind Bren Esports.

Advertisement

d4v41, the only Malaysian player on Paper Rex, was the team’s third-best player during the qualifying campaign with a 220.3 ACS, 1.22 K/D and a 141 ADR, according to VLR.gg.