An observant Valorant player discovered two Easter eggs in the 2023 anime Protocol: Rain referencing the game and its esports circuit.

Protocol: Rain is a sports anime that follows a protagonist who enters an esports tournament to help pay off debts left by his late father. It features sports anime tropes and often references real-world esports and games, like Valorant and Counter-Strike.

While watching the series, an eagle-eyed Valorant player spotted two overt references to the game and posted them to Reddit.

The first reference was an evident Easter egg for anyone who has played Valorant for a significant time: a photo of the map layout for Split. The map is showcased in the fourth episode of the series during a short explanation of in-game tactics.

The second is a subtle reference to the Valorant Champions Tour, which is shown in the frame in the show’s ninth episode via an in-game leaderboard.

The leaderboard has the same background colors as the VCT broadcast and features esports team names similar to those participating in the competitive circuit, such as Clout7 (Cloud9) and 900 Thief (100 Thieves).

“That minimap is just straight-up split lmao and the fake team names are pretty funny, Clout7 is my favorite,” one user said.

While the show’s references were appreciated, the poster did not like watching the anime, saying, “I wouldn’t really recommend it.”

Protocol: Rain is not a highly rated show, currently holding a 6.7/10 on IMDB. One Anime News Network review of the first episode lays out why people who are into esports and those who aren’t should avoid it.

“It is wholly uninteresting if you don’t pay attention to esports and mind-numbingly stupid if you do. It’s to the point where the fake in-game scenes are more charming than the actual 2D animation,” the review said.

Valorant is a mainstream game and esport, with even celebrities like Ben Affleck attending events and putting hours into ranked. However, the game’s inclusion in Protocol: Rain seems more comical than validating for players.