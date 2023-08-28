Valorant players plead for better battle pass skins than “leftover scraps”

Valotant fans have pleaded with the Riot developers for better battle pass cosmetics, complaining that the previous offerings have been “leftover scraps”.

Since Valorant‘s launch, we’ve seen tons and tons of cosmetics be added to the popular first-person shooter. Whether available through the seasonal battle pass, in-game shop, or the night market, there are hundreds of skins to give your arsenal a bit of flair.

While some skin lines are loved more than others for various reasons, the community has taken issue when it comes to the battle pass cosmetics, with players slamming the devs for releasing “leftover scraps.”

Valorant fans hit out at devs for “leftover scrap” battle pass skins

In an August 27 Reddit thread, user ‘I_Feel_Freeeee’ put the battle passes on blast, claiming that nobody uses “leftover scraps” that are included, adding that players only buy the battle pass for Radianite Points.

“Instead of just spamming a bunch of leftover scraps into battle passes that almost nobody uses, why not actually put a really good tier skin at the end of it like Overwatch, Fortnite or Apex does?” the player wrote. “Battlepasses at this point are only bought for the Radianite Points.”

They added: “The buddies and sprays are a nice touch but realistically they don’t add much value or excitement. I’m not trying to rip the artists that work on the battle pass content.

“I’m just saying, having an actually high-tier gun skin with animations and all as the last tier would go a long way, even if you have to increase the battle pass price a bit.”

Other players agreed, where adding their thoughts one claimed Riot’s FPS has the worst battle pass out of all other games.

“Valorant easily has the worst battle pass from all the games I’ve played,” they said. “The skins sucks and you don’t even get any creds back. Compared to something like Apex..”

However, others argued that the point of the battle pass isn’t to give “crazy” skins, as the devs intend for players to spend money on skin lines. “That’s the whole point, battle pass skins aren’t meant to be anything crazy because they want you to spend more money on the ones that are,” they wrote.

The next battle pass is set for release with the launch of Episode 7 Act 2 on August 29, which players claim looks promising.