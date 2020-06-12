Valorant players demand change to Radianite rewards in battle pass

Valorant’s Ignition battle pass gives players access to 50 tiers of rewards, including skins, player cards, and Radianite Points. However, the latter has caused some controversy, with players demanding Riot scrap Radianite rewards altogether.

The Ignition battle pass for Valorant is relatively good value for money. For only 1,000 Valorant Points ($10), players can get access to tons of skins, player cards, and other cosmetics.

However, the inclusion of Radianite has left the community divided. While Radianite is good for players who have invested into the Prime Collection skins, for most, it has no use at all. It has led to some players calling on Riot to change up the rewards offered in the pass.

The thread, which has garnered over 10,000 upvotes on Reddit, has players demanding Riot swap out the Radianite Points reward for the Ignition battle pass with Valorant Points.

There’s a few reasons as to why the community wants this change. For one, you use Valorant Points to buy the pass, and earning it back is a common theme in other game’s battle passes.

“Most other battle passes in games have the currency used to buy the pass in it,” said ‘bobjohnsonO78’. “That way if you complete that pass you could buy the next one with those credits you saved. It should be this way for Valorant too, or at least be able to convert Radianite to Valorant Points.”

Another point is that Radianite can only be used on very few things. You can only use it to upgrade select weapon skins ⁠— which you have to buy with Valorant Points in the first place. If you haven’t dropped the $70 into the Prime Collection, your RP is useless.

“The greediest part is you can't even buy anything with those points unless you separately buy a skin,” said ‘JERK24’. “You can't even use the Radianite points on the skins you get in the battle pass.”

Others have called for Riot to go one step further and scrap Radianite as a whole, or at least rework it. Some players believe players should level up weapons by using them.

“Weapon skins should level up purely by getting kills with said skin equipped,” said ‘abloopdadooda’. “It shows a bit of mastery and prestige.”

Riot is yet to respond to the community’s concerns. They've been responding to the vocal player base recently, so it's likely they'll come out with a statement soon enough.

If you are struggling to level up your Ignition battle pass, we’ve got a guide to help you grind out for sweet rewards ⁠— plus the Radianite.