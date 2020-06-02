Valorant Episode 1 Ignition Battle Pass: 50 Tiers, rewards, costs, more

The full release Valorant is officially upon us and so is the very first Episode. Ignition comes boasting a full Battle Pass with 50 tiers of unlocks. Here’s everything you need to know.

Regardless of which mode you’re playing, or how well you perform, you will always be gaining experience for your efforts. While you complete individual Agent contracts, you’re also progressing Episode 1’s brand new Battle Pass.

With 50 tiers of unlockable weapon skins, sprays, and a whole lot more, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

Similar to many other Battle Passes, Valorant’s comes boasting free and premium content. Players coasting through for free will have one to two items unlock every five levels. However, the premium tier will have a fresh unlock for each and every level.

Nothing unlocked throughout Episode 1 will have an impact on gameplay. Rather, items are purely cosmetic for bragging rights in-game. A full breakdown of this Battle Pass can be found below, including how much it costs and all of the rewards and items that it offers.

How much does the Episode 1 Battle Pass cost?

If you want to access the premium tier of Battle Pass content, you’ll have to fork out 1,000 VALORANT Points, roughly equivalent to $10 USD.

It doesn’t appear as though individual tiers can be purchased, however. This means that you’ll have to unlock each tier of content through experience gains.

What's included in Valorant’s first Battle Pass?

There are 50 tiers up for grabs in Valorant’s Episode 1 Battle Pass. Players will gain access to a wide array of Sprays, Cards, Gun Buddies, Weapon Skins, and even Radianite Points - Valorant’s other form of currency used to “evolve certain weapon skins.”

In total there are 12 weapon skins to collect, one of which is included as a free reward for all players. 130 Radianite Points can be acquired as well, the equivalent of more than 6,000 VALORANT Points.

Here are all 50 tiers of the Episode 1 Battle Pass:

There’s no telling just how long Valorant’s first Episode will be around for, so start ranking up your tier as soon as possible if you want those final unlocks.