How Radianite Points work in Valorant: Weapon upgrades, cost, more

Valorant Points aren’t the only form of in-game currency in Riot’s new FPS title. You might have noticed Radianite Points popping up, but what is their purpose? We’ll break down exactly what they are and how to get the most bang for your buck with them.

Valorant Points are still the main currency in Riot’s new FPS title. They can unlock you the majority of gear from cosmetics and tiers on your Agent Contracts, to Premium Battle Passes.

But if you have a few Radianite Points in your inventory and were wondering what you can use them for, we'll give you the low-down on exactly how to use them.

What are Radianite Points?

Radianite Points (RPs) are an alternative form of in-game currency for that players can use in Future Earth. So if Valorant Points (VPs) are used to buy almost anything in the game, what purpose do RPs serve?

RPs are described as being “used to evolve certain weapon skins and other content types in the game.” You can’t use them to buy skins, nor can you use them to buy Agents. So what can you use them to buy?

As they stand, RPs allow you to upgrade your weapons. These upgrades don’t make your guns any stronger, but they will add some extra flair to certain skins that you buy.

From weapon animations to skin variants, RPs are the only way of evolving your weapon skin. So how do you earn them?

How do you get Radianite Points?

You get Radianite Points by purchasing them with VPs or unlocking them through your Battle Pass. You can find the cost of buying them with VPs below:

20 Radianite Points = 1,600 Valorant Points (~$15 USD).

40 Radianite Points = 2,800 Valorant Points (~$25 USD).

80 Radianite Points = 4,800 Valorant Points (~$45 USD).

In the Ignition: Act 1 Battle Pass that was launched with the release of Valorant, you can earn up to 30 RPs for free — and an extra 100 if you purchase the Premium Pass for 1,000 VP (~$10).

So a $10 (USD) Battle Pass will net you 130 RPs – or around $75 (USD) worth – alongside a plethora of in-game cosmetics too.

How to upgrade your Valorant weapons using Radianite Points

Once you have gotten your RPs, you should be able to upgrade specific skins. We'll use the Prime Collection skins as an example here. The set for the Classic, Spectre, Vandal, Guardian and special Knife skin will set you back 7,100 VP (~$70 USD).

The process of upgrading your Valorant skins with Radianite Points is pretty straightforward, but we've outlined it below:

Go into your Collection, and select the weapon you wish to upgrade a skin for. Select the skin. On the right-hand side, a table should appear showing you the upgrades available. Purchase the upgrade using your RPs. Play a game, and show off your fancy new cosmetic.

The upgrades usually cost 10 or 15 Radianite Points, which equals to around $5-$10 for each tier.

These upgrades can be anything ⁠— from changing the color of the skin, to giving players a completely new reload, firing, and finisher animation. They are truly the legendary skins of Valorant, and you can definitely flex on opponents with them.

You’d typically want to spend your RPs on weapon skins you’ll use a lot. It might be worth getting the finisher animation on your Vandal over your Guardian, if you tend to use the former more than the latter.