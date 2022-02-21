Valorant players are begging for Cypher rework with beta abilities

Valorant players want Riot to give Cypher a rework that would make the Sentinel play a lot like his beta period build to give him a stronger kit.

It’s almost been two years since Valorant launched and since its release Riot Games have tuned everything from its agents to the layouts of some maps. While the game’s been growing, however, Cypher players think the character has largely been left behind.

Riot Games are dedicating Episode 4 Act 2 to introduce swaths of game balances across Valorant’s agents and systems, and people want the devs to find a solution to empower Cypher.

But Riot could already have the answer to a decent rework idea for him that lies in the beta version of the character, except for the heinous Spycam pistol glitch.

As a Sentinel, Cypher can keep an eye on a large area of the map with his Trapwires, Cyber Cage, and Spycam. It’s a useful kit but players feel like he struggles compared to other Agents in his class.

Redditor ‘CheeseCakeYee’ liked the idea of bringing back his beta abilities in the modern age of Valorant which got a ton of traction with other community members.

“In the beta, Cypher was much better,” they said. “And if we had that Cypher today he could be so much better and still not too OP.”

Cypher’s abilities used to have a few more effects like his Cyber Cage that would apply a slow to anyone in it. He was even able to hold flanks with his Trapwires after dying. But even those were nerfed and are no longer active once he’s out of the round.

That’s not to mention the Neural Theft ultimate that could use some QoL updates to make it more effective in-game.

While players agreed that some of the changes since the beta were good, there’s still a lot of potential from the pre-release Cypher that could be a hit in Episode 4.