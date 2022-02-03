When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 2? Agent & map reworks, new battle pass, more

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 is around the corner, but in a big twist no new Agents or maps are expected. Instead, the next major update will focus on big reworks for Yoru, Icebox, and more — here’s what we know so far.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 started with a spark of energy brought along by the electric Neon. However, for those hoping for plenty of new maps and Agents, Riot are cooling things off a touch in the next release.

Episode 4 Act 2 will be Valorant’s first without a new Agent or map. However, it’ll focus on big gameplay reworks that are long overdue for Yoru, Icebox, and more.

There’ll still be some new content in the form of cosmetics too.

Here’s what we know about Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 so far.

When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 2?

If the game’s typical release schedule stands to continue on track, Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 2 is all set to begin on March 1, 2022. This is based off when the Act 1 battle pass wraps up — with no downtime expected.

The Act release usually brings a glut of new content to dive into, but Episode 4 Act 2 will be a bit different to others, so let’s break it down.

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2?

No new maps or agents, but lots of other updates

In a January 27 video, developer Anna Donlon explained no new agents or maps would be coming in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 in order to focus on “the overall health” of the game.

“During our first year live, we were pushing pretty hard on the dev side; listening, learning a lot, and quite frankly trying to keep up. We hold a pretty high bar for ourselves and it was incredible to see you push it even higher,” she stated.

“Dreams like ours should be built on a super strong foundation, and that is going to be the overall theme of [Episode 4] Act 2.”

However, that doesn’t mean Riot are pulling the pin. The long-awaited Yoru rework is expected to launch during that time, as well as potential Icebox changes — although the latter could arrive before the March update.

“[There’ll be] lots of updates that target Agent balance, existing maps, promotion good player behavior, an even better ranked experience — things like that,” Donlon added.

First-ever Community battle pass coming

No new Agent or map? That doesn’t mean no content overall. One of the brand-new features coming to Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 is the Community battle pass.

It’s the same as a regular battle pass — just with plenty of community-made content instead. Each battle pass will also be region-specific based on what players vote for in their respective regions.

Outside of the reworks and the battle pass, Riot has also promised more open communication with players, so expect plenty of dev updates on social media. Donlon also confirmed a new Agent will be coming in April’s Act 3, but there’s still no release date for Valorant’s eighth map.

We’ll keep you updated with the freshest Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 information as it gets made public.