Summit1g left stunned after Valorant teammate clutches impossible 1v2

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar was left red-faced as he wrote off the chance of his Valorant teammate winning a key round before they pulled off an insane clutch that left him lost for words.

Summit1g has always been one of Twitch’s most-popular variety streamers, as he won’t tie himself down to any one game in particular – even if others are doing so.

The variety streamer can often be seen playing games like of GTA RP, Escape from Tarkov, and Sea of Thieves, but he regularly goes back to his FPS roots too.

The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitor often dives back into the iconic Valve title, but more recently, he’s been giving Valorant a try.

During his February 17 stream, Summit picked Valorant back up for the first time in six months. However, despite his prior pro career, the streamer couldn’t have guessed that his teammate would clutch the round.

In a 1v2 situation with only a pistol in hand, Summit completely wrote off the chance that his teammate would win. But with all odds against them, Summit’s teammate pulled off the impossible and won.

“Oh we lost this,” said Summit, before being proved wrong seconds later as the teammate tapped two quick shots. That left him somewhat lost for words. “I don’t know how that worked, but he’s doing something right… I need to do what he’s doing,” he added.

Given the situation his teammate was left with, it’s understandable why Summit completely wrote off the chance of winning.

However, it goes to show why you should always support your fellow players, even in the most difficult positions.