Valorant leak suggests Riot finally planning to add controller support - Dexerto

Valorant is one of the few first-person shooters that still lacks controller support, but it seems like that’s about to change after a leaker found a massive hint hidden in the code.

Gamers have been butting heads for years over which input method is better for first-person shooters. Some feel like the control and precision you get with a mouse and keyboard is unparalleled. Others believe that controllers are more comfortable, and coupled with aim-assist, it can be as good if not better.

The reality is that first-person shooters are popular with controller users as well as mouse and keyboard users. People like to use the input method that is most comfortable for them.

In a world where cross-platform is becoming the norm, more and more games have been adding controller support. However, Valorant hasn’t added it in yet. It could be because it isn’t available on consoles for the time being.

Still, players who prefer controllers have been eagerly awaiting to know when it will come. Fortunately, it seems like they won’t need to wait much longer.

A leaker found compelling evidence controller support is on the cards. They shared it on Twitter: “Oh I forgot to mention, possible controller support incoming.”

Oh i forgot to mention, possible controller support incoming. pic.twitter.com/H0bWrhY5jR — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 27, 2020

The lines of code are specifically for Right Analog Deadzone, Right Analog Sensitivity X, and Right Analog Sensitivity Y. These are all related to controller input, and it’s a strong suggestion that controller support is coming.

However, Valorant does already have some controller support in spectator mode; it’s entirely possible that these lines of code could be referring to that.

“There’s very light controller support for the spectator client,” said one Twitter user. “I’ve been using it for observing the last week or so. Idk if that’s what these lines could be referring towards.”

Theres very light controller support for the spectator client. I've been using it for observing the last week or so. Idk if thats what these lines could be referring towards — Nicholas (@Yehty_) October 27, 2020

Either way, although the evidence isn’t conclusive, it’s a potential hint that controller support could be on the way. At this point, Valorant players desperate to use a controller are willing to take what they can get.

At the end of the day, full controller support is bound to come at some point, and there’s a reason why it’s an option in almost every other first-person shooter on the market.

Some players want to use them, regardless of whether it’s superior or inferior to mouse and keyboard. And they should be entitled to that.