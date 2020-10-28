 Valorant leak suggests Riot finally planning to add controller support - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant leak suggests Riot finally planning to add controller support

Published: 28/Oct/2020 1:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valorant Leak Controller Support


Valorant is one of the few first-person shooters that still lacks controller support, but it seems like that’s about to change after a leaker found a massive hint hidden in the code.

Gamers have been butting heads for years over which input method is better for first-person shooters. Some feel like the control and precision you get with a mouse and keyboard is unparalleled. Others believe that controllers are more comfortable, and coupled with aim-assist, it can be as good if not better.

The reality is that first-person shooters are popular with controller users as well as mouse and keyboard users. People like to use the input method that is most comfortable for them. 

In a world where cross-platform is becoming the norm, more and more games have been adding controller support. However, Valorant hasn’t added it in yet. It could be because it isn’t available on consoles for the time being.

Valorant Leak Controller Support

Players have been debating over which input method is better for many years.

Still, players who prefer controllers have been eagerly awaiting to know when it will come. Fortunately, it seems like they won’t need to wait much longer.

A leaker found compelling evidence controller support is on the cards. They shared it on Twitter: “Oh I forgot to mention, possible controller support incoming.”

The lines of code are specifically for Right Analog Deadzone, Right Analog Sensitivity X, and Right Analog Sensitivity Y. These are all related to controller input, and it’s a strong suggestion that controller support is coming. 

However, Valorant does already have some controller support in spectator mode; it’s entirely possible that these lines of code could be referring to that.

“There’s very light controller support for the spectator client,” said one Twitter user. “I’ve been using it for observing the last week or so. Idk if that’s what these lines could be referring towards.”

Either way, although the evidence isn’t conclusive, it’s a potential hint that controller support could be on the way. At this point, Valorant players desperate to use a controller are willing to take what they can get.

At the end of the day, full controller support is bound to come at some point, and there’s a reason why it’s an option in almost every other first-person shooter on the market.

Some players want to use them, regardless of whether it’s superior or inferior to mouse and keyboard. And they should be entitled to that.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header


The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm