Valorant devs add in-game tribute to player behind “Revive Me Jett” meme

Riot Games have added an in-game tribute to the Valorant player behind the “Revive Me Jett” meme in the Episode 4 Act 3 battlepass. Lance ‘Finest’ Arcilla, the iconic voice in the viral clip, passed away at the age of 21.

“Revive me Jett, revive me. Jett revive me, use your ulti Jett. Jett come on Jett, revive me! You can now use your ult Jett ⁠— please revive me!”

It’s the iconic clip that has spawned thousands of memes, and is now a part of every Valorant player’s lingo. After going viral in 2020, Lance ‘Finest’ Arcilla’s voice has been heard by millions, asking Jett ⁠— not Sage ⁠— for a bit of a helping hand.

Advertisement

However, after news of his passing was circulated in April 2022, players urged Riot to immortalize Finest’s comms in more ways than one.

There is already a reference to the iconic meme in an in-game spray. However, the one added in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is a more personal touch to the player behind it.

Players will now unlock the “Finest” tag in the battle pass this season, and load into the game with the badge of honor.

“In the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass, we pay tribute to Lance ‘Finest’ Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them,” Riot said on Twitter.

Advertisement

In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them. pic.twitter.com/xMiik6javC — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 27, 2022

The developers have not confirmed whether it will be a free reward given to all players by reaching a certain Rank, or gated behind the 1,000 VP purchase.

The Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass will launch on April 27, 2022 alongside new Agent Fade and a host of new content in the update.