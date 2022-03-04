When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 3? Release date, new Agent & map, more

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is the next update in the game’s lifecycle, ready to wrap up the latest chapter with a bang. A new Agent and map are both expected in a hit of new content following a lack thereof in Act 2. Here’s what we know so far.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 wasn’t the biggest in terms of new content ⁠— there was only a new skinline and battle pass ⁠— but there was plenty of reworks. From the controller changes to Yoru’s long-awaited update, Riot really shook up the balance.

However, if you’ve been hankering for a new Agent since Neon or a new map since Fracture, you might be in luck come Episode 4 Act 3 with plans for both to be added.

Here’s what we know about the next major Valorant update.

When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 3?

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 ⁠— the final big release before Episode 5 ⁠— is set to drop on April 26, 2022. This lines up with the end of the Act 2 battle pass and follows the trend of basically every other Act launch before it.

We will update you with a Riot-official release date once the devs confirm it.

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3?

Valorant Agent 19 primed for launch

After Episode 4 Act 2 marked the first major Valorant update without a new Agent, Riot are getting back on track for Episode 4 Act 3.

Not much is known about Valorant Agent 19, but fans are pointing towards a mysterious “Victoria Vector” that appeared in the Can’t Slow Me Down music video with Jett. She is also floating around in the background of the ‘Undercity’ bundle.

Nothing has been datamined in terms of abilities or in-game models, so it’s all just speculation for now. However, Riot has confirmed a new Agent will be launching in Act 3, so hold tight.

This ad appears multiple times in the Jett M/V. A quick Google search returns nothing on "Victoria Vector" | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/PGn83PqIxW — Cynprel – VALORANT Lore (@cynprel) February 15, 2022

Potentially a new map after teaser

Valorant’s eighth map has been teased since Fracture dropped in Episode 3 Act 2. However, given Riot has gone at the pace of a new map every Episode, that leaves them with little room to squeeze one in before Episode 4 ends ⁠— unless they do it in Act 3.

It’s likely given the break from new content in Act 2, but we don’t know much about the battleground. Outside of emails talking about a “city-wide geo dome” in South America (or even Portugal), there’s not much else.

The new Agent and map will be coming on top of the usual goodies of a new battle pass and an exclusive skin line. Riot has also promised more Agent updates in 2022 after the major controller changes in Act 2 and the Yoru rework, so keep your eyes peeled for those.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest Valornt Episode 4 Act 3 news as it arises.