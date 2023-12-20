Valorant fans mock Mark Wahlberg movie after viral scene with Valkyrae & iiTzTimmy

Valorant fans are mocking a new Mark Wahlberg movie after a scene featuring Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy goes viral.

It may not seem like it, but Valorant has become a true global phenomenon. Having become popular enough to be featured in a Mark Wahlberg comedy film and including some of the game’s biggest streamers.

Earlier this week, an action comedy film starring Wahlberg named The Family Plan was released on Apple TV+, much to the disinterest of the Valorant world. But they should’ve paid more attention to it, as it features Valkyrae and iTizTimmy, alongside some pro Valorant players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to the official synopsis, the film is about “a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him.”

But a subplot to the main story is of Wahlberg’s character’s son, Kyle “Kyllboi” Morgan, played by Van Crosby, who is also an aspiring Valorant pro and sees his story come to a climax when he gets drafted into a pro team at a LAN match in Las Vegas.

Article continues after ad

However, much of the Valorant world didn’t know this existed, until, Daniel J. Colette, a writer and producer for Riot, showed the clip of Kyllboi seemingly clutching up for his team, which went viral.

Article continues after ad

It also shouldn’t have been a surprise, as Valkyrae and Timmy did reveal their roles back in February, with Timmy tweeting out his cameo as well.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

And it was only a matter of time until fans pointed out the many oddities in the clip. For one, many pointed out the extremely odd Agent comps for Breeze, with Team Valkyrae playing Chamber, Cypher, Harbor, Fade, and Sage, a comp nobody should play.

Article continues after ad

“He must be a pro player in a universe where everyone playing Valorant is a traffic cone,” wrote a commentor on Collette’s tweet. “Damn put me in that lobby I drop 30 (I’m horrible at the game),” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

But it seems the film did try to keep its Valorant segment as realistic as possible, as Team Liquid’s Mistic revealed he consulted on the Valorant and Twitch side of the film.

“I did the overseeing of the Valorant and Twitch content, so if anything is wrong you can blame me,” Mistic said in a quote retweet to Dexerto’s tweet on the film.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.