Valorant Episode 3 early patch notes: KAY/O release, Jett nerfs, more

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 is set to alter the very fabric of Future Earth, especially in terms of the economy. After being granted early access, let’s run through the biggest changes coming up.

While the release of robotic Initiator Agent, KAY/O, has eclipsed a lot of the hype around the start of a new episode, it’s safe to say that Valorant Episode 3 packs as much of a punch as he does.

Riot have given players warning that the new chapter is going to shake up the game in ways we can’t imagine, with a “harsh” ranked reset already on the horizon.

That’s not all, though. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the biggest changes you can expect coming into Valorant Episode 3: Reflection.

Valorant’s New Agent KAY/O

KAY/O is set to release as part of the Episode 3, Act 1 update. The robot is a deployables expert, having every grenade and throwable possible at his disposal.

He can suppress enemies, flash them, blow them up, and even overload enemies and their utility to disable it. Not only that, but he can power himself up with some of his abilities, and has access to a revive on his ultimate.

For all of the info on this mechanical menace, check out our first impressions guide right here – including video footage of every ability.

Valorant Episode 3: weapon price changes

As we know, a lot of our favorite weapons have seen some pretty impressive price changes. With players now able to score Creds in batches of 50, getting guns like the infamous Operator is a lot easier.

Overall, most guns have been reduced by around 100-200 Creds. The odd one out is the Judge, which is getting upped from 1,600 to 1,850.

Valorant Episode 3: Agent ability changes

In order to balance out the cost of weapons, though, Riot have also implemented some major changes to the cost of Agent abilities.

Across the board, almost every Agent will have their ability prices increased. 11 Agents will be nerfed, with only Skye, Cypher, and Astra escaping with either a break-even change or buffs. Killjoy was left untouched.

The Agent taking the biggest hit is Jett. She was impacted on two fronts: The cost of her Updraft, Cloudburst, and even Blade Storm ultimate were increased. However, the biggest change was to her Tailwind dash, which no longer breaks Cypher tripwires.

All the other Duelists were also impacted in some way as Riot tries to influence the meta and push players further towards Sentinels and Controllers.

However, ultimately the changes mean there’ll be more focus on gunplay and less on abilities. With guns being cheaper and abilities being more expensive, players will have to choose between the two, and the firepower will likely reign supreme — even with the run-and-gun nerfs.

You can find the full early patch notes below. We will update this with the official ones once Riot drops them on June 22 with the launch of Episode 3.

Valorant Episode 3 patch notes

Agent changes

Astra

Astral Stars

Decreased price from 200 >>> 150

Astra now only starts with one free star per round

Breach

Aftershock

Increased price from 100 >>> 200

Now deals three bursts of 60 damage, instead of one large burst.

Flashpoint

Increased price from 200 >>> 250

Reduced charges from 3 >>> 2

Brimstone

Incendiary

Increased price from 200 >>> 250

Cypher

Neural Theft

Reduced points from 7 >>> 6

Jett

Cloudburst

Increased price from 100 >>> 200

Updraft

Increased price from 100 >>> 150

Tailwind

Tailwind no longer breaks Cypher tripwires

Blade Storm

Increased points from 6 >>> 7

Omen

Shrouded Step

Increased price from 100 >>> 150

Paranoia

Decreased price from 400 >>> 300

Dark Cover

Added 100 Creds cost, no free smoke

Smokes now regenerate after 40 seconds

Phoenix

Curveball

Increased price from 100 >>> 150

Reyna

Leer

Increased price from 200 >>> 250

Raze

Boombot

Increased price from 200 >>> 400

Showstopper

Increased points from 7 >>> 8

Sage

Slow Orb

Increased price from 100 >>> 200

Resurrection

Increased points from 7 >>> 8

Skye

Trailblazer

Decreased price from 250 >>> 200

Guiding Light

Increased price from 100 >>> 150

Decreased charges from 3 >>> 2

Now regenerates after 40 seconds

Sova

Owl Drone

Increased price from 300 >>> 400

Shock Bolt

Increased price from 100 >>> 150

Hunter’s Fury

Increased points from 7 >>> 8

Viper

Snake Bite

Increased price from 100 >>> 200

Yoru

Blindside

Increased price from 200 >>> 250

Weapon changes

Ares

Decreased price from 1,600 >>> 1,500

Bucky

Decreased price from 900 >>> 850

Bulldog

Decreased price from 2,100 >>> 2,050

Frenzy

Decreased price from 500 >>> 450

Guardian

Decreased price from 2,400 >>> 2,250

Judge

Increased price from 1,600 >>> 1,850

Marshal

Decreased price from 1,000 >>> 950

Operator

Decreased price from 5,000 >>> 4,700

Shorty

Decreased price from 200 >>> 150

Stinger