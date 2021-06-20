Valorant Episode 3 early patch notes: KAY/O release, Jett nerfs, more

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 20/Jun/2021 7:20 Updated: 20/Jun/2021 7:24by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 is set to alter the very fabric of Future Earth, especially in terms of the economy. After being granted early access, let’s run through the biggest changes coming up.
While the release of robotic Initiator Agent, KAY/O, has eclipsed a lot of the hype around the start of a new episode, it’s safe to say that Valorant Episode 3 packs as much of a punch as he does.
Riot have given players warning that the new chapter is going to shake up the game in ways we can’t imagine, with a “harsh” ranked reset already on the horizon.
That’s not all, though. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the biggest changes you can expect coming into Valorant Episode 3: Reflection.
KAY/O is set to release as part of the Episode 3, Act 1 update. The robot is a deployables expert, having every grenade and throwable possible at his disposal.
He can suppress enemies, flash them, blow them up, and even overload enemies and their utility to disable it. Not only that, but he can power himself up with some of his abilities, and has access to a revive on his ultimate.
For all of the info on this mechanical menace, check out our first impressions guide right here – including video footage of every ability.
As we know, a lot of our favorite weapons have seen some pretty impressive price changes. With players now able to score Creds in batches of 50, getting guns like the infamous Operator is a lot easier.
Overall, most guns have been reduced by around 100-200 Creds. The odd one out is the Judge, which is getting upped from 1,600 to 1,850.
In order to balance out the cost of weapons, though, Riot have also implemented some major changes to the cost of Agent abilities.
Across the board, almost every Agent will have their ability prices increased. 11 Agents will be nerfed, with only Skye, Cypher, and Astra escaping with either a break-even change or buffs. Killjoy was left untouched.
The Agent taking the biggest hit is Jett. She was impacted on two fronts: The cost of her Updraft, Cloudburst, and even Blade Storm ultimate were increased. However, the biggest change was to her Tailwind dash, which no longer breaks Cypher tripwires.
All the other Duelists were also impacted in some way as Riot tries to influence the meta and push players further towards Sentinels and Controllers.
However, ultimately the changes mean there’ll be more focus on gunplay and less on abilities. With guns being cheaper and abilities being more expensive, players will have to choose between the two, and the firepower will likely reign supreme — even with the run-and-gun nerfs.
You can find the full early patch notes below. We will update this with the official ones once Riot drops them on June 22 with the launch of Episode 3.
