Valorant

How to play Jett: Valorant’s most agile Duelist Agent

Published: 18/Feb/2021 10:00 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 10:11

by Andy Williams
How to play as Jett: Valorant’s agile Duelist Agent
Riot Games

Jett is Valorant’s Korean Duelist, who works best with the wind in her sails. If you love to push the boundaries and play aggressively, Jett’s kit is perfect for you. Here’s how you can make the most of it.

Jett is all about agility. Having the capability to take the fight head-on and evade returning fire puts her in a class of her own — aside from maybe Reyna.

No other character has this ability to traverse the map like Jett either. But what is it about Jett that gives her the edge over other Agents in the server? Here’s our breakdown of Valorant’s nimble Korean Agent.

Jett’s abilities

Valorant's Jett.

Right off the bat, it’s evident that Jett’s abilities sport an evasive fighting style. With the power to run circles around her foes in the blink of an eye, let’s take a look at the Duelist’s ability set:

  • Ability 1 — Cloudburst (100 Creds): INSTANTLY throw a projectile that expands into a brief vision-blocking cloud on impact with a surface. HOLD the ability key to curve the smoke in the direction of your crosshair. The smoke lasts for 4.5 seconds.
  • Ability 2 — Updraft (100 Creds): INSTANTLY propel Jett high into the air.
  • Signature Ability — Tailwind (1 free, 2 kill recharge): INSTANTLY propel Jett in the direction she is moving. If Jett is standing still, she will propel forward.
  • Ultimate Ability — Blade Storm (7 Points): EQUIP a set of highly accurate throwing knives that recharge on killing an opponent. FIRE to throw a single knife at your target. ALTERNATE FIRE to throw all remaining daggers at your target.

With two movement abilities in her kit, and a passive that allows her to float on air, you can get into some pretty funky positions without enemies realizing. Then you can either use your guns or your Blade Storm to take them out, and throw out a Cloudburst to get away with ease.

Valorant Agent Jett cinematic
Riot Games
Jett’s movement sets her apart from other Valorant Agents.

Jett gameplay

Jett’s playstyle largely revolves around her Updraft and Tailwind abilities, which when combined make her an extremely agile Agent. The Signature Ability will refresh every round, while Updraft will only set you back 100 Creds.

The Updraft Ability comes with two charges, and Tailwind only comes with one charge, so you’ll have to be incredibly savvy about how you deploy each ability. However, if you use them effectively, you can get a charge of Tailwind back after two frags.

If you’re all about taking the fight to your opposite number, then combining both Updraft and Tailwind will often give you an edge. If you find yourself in a tight spot and want to avoid being traded by an enemy, you can hightail out of there with both of these abilities.

Over the course of Valorant’s short history, Jett has become the game’s designated Operator user as well. This is because she can take aggressive peeks, grab a frag, and dash to safety. Although this has progressively been nerfed, it’s still the ideal way to play Jett.

Jett’s Blade Storm is also the perfect tool to help stabilize teams’ economies. If you take Blade Storm into a round, you can choose to just not buy guns, kill an enemy, and pick up theirs instead. Given Blade Storm is a one-shot headshot at all ranges, and 50 damage to any other part of the body, it’s good in all situations.

Finally, when it comes to Jett’s Cloudbursts, they’re typically used to hide an escape than to smoke off a site. You can use them to create one-ways though by throwing them against a wall, giving you an extra advantage in those duels Jett already excels in.

Jett scoped in Valorant's Operator
Riot Games
Jett and the Operator are a match made in heaven!

Dexerto’s take: Perfect for applying pressure

Jett certainly lives up to her ‘Duelist’ title given how she compliments a more aggressive playstyle. You don’t have to worry about pushing up in a coordinated effort — Jett can break through barriers with ease with her movement.

This does mean you need to be willing to be on the front lines and take the bullet. However, if you back yourself, you can keep the pressure high and force the enemies to play around you.

So if you prefer to adopt a more gung-ho style of play while being able to run rings around your opposite number, Jett is the perfect Agent for you. While it might be tricky to learn all of her abilities at first, practicing different combinations will allow you to traverse the map in ways that others can’t!

Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 18/Feb/2021 10:05

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite week 12 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 is here, which means there’s a whole bunch of new challenges to complete to stock up on that all-important XP.

We’re now 75% of the way through Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale, and fans are naturally looking forward to what Season 6 has in store for us in March. But in the meantime, there are still plenty of weekly challenges to complete.

Week 12 brings a mixed bag of quests, but there’s quite a big focus on fishing this time around. This means players need to do things like damaging opponents with a Harpoon Gun and catch different weapon types from fishing spots.

Below, you can see the complete list of Week 11 challenges which go live Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are seven Epic quests which will get you 20,000 XP each, and a single Legendary quest that will bag you a massive amount of XP when completed.

Fortnite harpoon gun
Epic Games
You’ll need to find a Harpoon Gun to complete Week 12 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Epic Quests

  • Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (200)
  • Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay (1)
  • Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations (3)
  • Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (1)
  • Throw a fish back in to the water (1)
  • Hit different opponents with a Harpoon Gun (3)
  • Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (3)

Dealing damage within 15 seconds of gliding will require you to think fast, but it can be done. Land at a popular landmark beneath the Battle Bus path, and there should be plenty of players around to shoot – or hit with your pickaxe if you can’t find a weapon.

Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay should be marked on the map for you, so visiting them is easy. Destroying inflatable tubemen llamas will require you to visit various gas stations until you find them, then hit them with your pickaxe or a weapon.

Players will have to visit one of two locations to find a family portrait. This could either be Shipwreck Cove, which is southeast of Catty Corner, or Crashed Cargo, which is found on the beach west of Sweaty Sands.

For the final three fishing-themed quests, we recommend visiting Lazy Lake Island, just north of Misty Meadows. Here you’ll find plenty of fishing spots and fishing rods, and hopefully a Harpoon Gun as well.

Fortnite Fishing at Misty MeadowsLazy Lake Island is the perfect place to complete fishing challenges.

Throwing a fish back in the water is as simple as releasing it from your inventory. Then, you’ll need to hit three different players with your Harpoon Gun, which can be quite difficult. See if this one works on IO Guards, as they’re slow and easier to target.

Finally, to catch different weapon types from fishing spots you’ll need to go fishing as normal and hope you get weapons instead of fish. Doing this with a Harpoon Gun usually increases your chance of getting good weapons.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Legendary Quest

  • Hit an opponent within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing (5/10/15/20/25)

This Legendary Quest sounds like it will cause plenty of chaos on The Island, and could be quite difficult to do if multiple people are attempting to complete it all at the same time.

In order to Zero Point Dash, you’ll want to land in the sand-covered area near the center of the map and destroy the crystals that stick out of the ground. Eat one of the small crystal shards that falls and you’ll be able to dash by quickly pressing the jump button twice.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll be able to dash if you consume crystals found near the Zero Point.

This effect only lasts for 30 seconds, so you’ll have to be quick. Find an opponent and deal damage to them. To fully tick off this Legendary quest, you’ll need to do this 25 times, so you’ll be spending a lot of time near the Zero Point.

Remember, you’ve only got until Thursday, February 25, 2021, to complete these weekly challenges and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 13 kicks off.