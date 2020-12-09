Valorant devs reveal over the top Christmas skins coming soon - Dexerto

Christmas-themed skins are on the way to Valorant as Riot Games has lifted the lid on two of the most unique sets thus far. From what they all look like, to how much they’ll run you, here’s everything you need to know.

New weapon skins are always eye-grabbing in Valorant. Not only do the developers bring some new visual flair with each drop, but more often than not, fresh skins come with completely new functions.

We’ve seen fully animated dragons on some weapons while others have simpler, static redesigns. Catering to the best of both worlds, Riot has provided a first-look at two upcoming skin sets that will arrive right in time for the holidays.

There’s the Winter Wonderland set and the Blast X pack. These new additions could not be more different from one another, though both will bring some festive spirit to the tactical shooter very soon.

Valorant’s new Winter Wonderland skins

First up is the Winter Wonderland set. The idea for these skins originally came about in 2018 but are only just now seeing the light of day, Valorant devs revealed to German content creator ‘aSmoogl’ on December 7.

Similar to the previous Nebula skins, these give off the visual of “looking at a world through your gun.” Rather than just a new colour or a slightly different model, these weapons are almost glass-like in their appearance. Inside, you’ve got an entire town to look at from all kinds of angles.

As though it’s a dynamic snow globe of sorts, the weapon even recognizes where you are on any given map. “When you go over to the dark, it’ll actually change to a night version of the scene,” the devs explained.

This original form of customization will be available for the Ghost, Phantom, Vandal, Marshall, and of course, come with a new Melee weapon too. It’s worth noting that this marks the first skin line in Valorant history to come with both a Phantom and a Vandal option.

The Melee weapon doesn’t go for the snow-globe effect, but still keeps the Christmas spirit intact. Rather than a simple knife, you’ll actually be able to purchase a candy cane Melee weapon.

“There are no variants for the skins themselves,” they revealed. However, “for the Melee, we thought it would be appropriate to have some.” You’ll be able to get your hands on a traditional red and white candy cane, alongside a blue, green, and even rainbow variant too.

Blast X Skins coming soon to Valorant

Next up is the Blast X bundle. You may have seen earlier leaks of these floating around, but they’re now locked in for a Christmas release. Available for the Spectre, Odin, Frenzy, Phantom, and with a Melee option as well, this unique set brings the notion of gift-giving to Valorant.

The skins themselves are redesigns of the standard models. Taking inspiration from toy guns, they provide a vibrant look with their white, purple, and green aesthetic. Though that’s not where the fun ends. “Level 3 is a bit of a trip,” they teased.

Once you’ve leveled up your weapon of choice, there will be a ridiculous animation for you. You actually unwrap the weapon each time you equip it, as though it’s a Christmas gift.

“That’s the kind of feeling we wanted with this, you’re excited to get a present and you tear the paper off.”

For the unique finisher, you literally wrap your final opponent in a box. As they go down, an enormous gift box appears around them, a ribbon seals them inside, and they vanish in a bang as confetti flies out.

Not only that, but the weapon also has some unique rounds as well.

Rather than shooting proper bullets, it shoots out rubber darts that can stick into non-penetrable surfaces and stay there for the rest of the round.

How much will Valorant’s Christmas skins cost?

While the developers showed off the new sets from every angle, not much was revealed in terms of pricing. Given how similar the Winter Wonderland skins are to the Nebula set, it would be safe to assume a similar price here. Those skins cost 1,775 VP each, while the Melee weapon costs 3,550 VP.

There’s no telling how expensive the Blast X cosmetics will be, however. We also don’t have a set date locked in for either set just yet, but given their Christmas-theme, we can safely expect them to appear in-game rather soon. Perhaps even aligning with the upcoming Snowball mode on December 15.