Valorant devs reveal over the top Christmas skins coming soon - Dexerto

Valorant devs reveal over the top Christmas skins coming soon

Published: 9/Dec/2020 1:47

by Brad Norton
Valorant Christmas skins
Christmas-themed skins are on the way to Valorant as Riot Games has lifted the lid on two of the most unique sets thus far. From what they all look like, to how much they’ll run you, here’s everything you need to know.

New weapon skins are always eye-grabbing in Valorant. Not only do the developers bring some new visual flair with each drop, but more often than not, fresh skins come with completely new functions.

We’ve seen fully animated dragons on some weapons while others have simpler, static redesigns. Catering to the best of both worlds, Riot has provided a first-look at two upcoming skin sets that will arrive right in time for the holidays.

There’s the Winter Wonderland set and the Blast X pack. These new additions could not be more different from one another, though both will bring some festive spirit to the tactical shooter very soon.

Valorant’s new Winter Wonderland skins

Valorant Christmas skins
A first-look at the Winter Wonderland skins while in daylight.

First up is the Winter Wonderland set. The idea for these skins originally came about in 2018 but are only just now seeing the light of day, Valorant devs revealed to German content creator ‘aSmoogl’ on December 7.

Similar to the previous Nebula skins, these give off the visual of “looking at a world through your gun.” Rather than just a new colour or a slightly different model, these weapons are almost glass-like in their appearance. Inside, you’ve got an entire town to look at from all kinds of angles.

As though it’s a dynamic snow globe of sorts, the weapon even recognizes where you are on any given map. “When you go over to the dark, it’ll actually change to a night version of the scene,” the devs explained.

Valorant Christmas skins
A first-look at the Winter Wonderland skins while in a darker space.

This original form of customization will be available for the Ghost, Phantom, Vandal, Marshall, and of course, come with a new Melee weapon too. It’s worth noting that this marks the first skin line in Valorant history to come with both a Phantom and a Vandal option.

The Melee weapon doesn’t go for the snow-globe effect, but still keeps the Christmas spirit intact. Rather than a simple knife, you’ll actually be able to purchase a candy cane Melee weapon. 

Valorant Christmas skins
A first-look at the Winter Wonderland Melee weapon.

“There are no variants for the skins themselves,” they revealed. However, “for the Melee, we thought it would be appropriate to have some.” You’ll be able to get your hands on a traditional red and white candy cane, alongside a blue, green, and even rainbow variant too.

Blast X Skins coming soon to Valorant

Valorant Christmas skins
A first-look at the Blast X weapon skin.

Next up is the Blast X bundle. You may have seen earlier leaks of these floating around, but they’re now locked in for a Christmas release. Available for the Spectre, Odin, Frenzy, Phantom, and with a Melee option as well, this unique set brings the notion of gift-giving to Valorant.

The skins themselves are redesigns of the standard models. Taking inspiration from toy guns, they provide a vibrant look with their white, purple, and green aesthetic. Though that’s not where the fun ends. “Level 3 is a bit of a trip,” they teased.

Once you’ve leveled up your weapon of choice, there will be a ridiculous animation for you. You actually unwrap the weapon each time you equip it, as though it’s a Christmas gift.

Valorant Christmas skins
Blast X weapons will be unwrapped every time you equip them.

“That’s the kind of feeling we wanted with this, you’re excited to get a present and you tear the paper off.”

For the unique finisher, you literally wrap your final opponent in a box. As they go down, an enormous gift box appears around them, a ribbon seals them inside, and they vanish in a bang as confetti flies out.

Valorant Christmas skins
Enemies will be chucked into a giant gift box for the final kill.

Not only that, but the weapon also has some unique rounds as well.

Valorant Christmas skins
Rubber darts actually stick into walls after being shot out of your Blast X weapons.

Rather than shooting proper bullets, it shoots out rubber darts that can stick into non-penetrable surfaces and stay there for the rest of the round.

How much will Valorant’s Christmas skins cost?

While the developers showed off the new sets from every angle, not much was revealed in terms of pricing. Given how similar the Winter Wonderland skins are to the Nebula set, it would be safe to assume a similar price here. Those skins cost 1,775 VP each, while the Melee weapon costs 3,550 VP.

There’s no telling how expensive the Blast X cosmetics will be, however. We also don’t have a set date locked in for either set just yet, but given their Christmas-theme, we can safely expect them to appear in-game rather soon. Perhaps even aligning with the upcoming Snowball mode on December 15.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event: features, how to join, start date, more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 1:40

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO will celebrate its 5th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the franchise next year in style with the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s hard to believe that Pokemon has been around for 25 years now. In that time, it’s attracted fans from all kinds of different age groups, transcended many platforms, and become a pop-cultural icon.

Pokemon GO is the franchise’s deep-dive into the mobile gaming market, and it’s enjoyed five years of resounding success. To celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary and Pokemon GO’s 5th anniversary, Niantic announced a global Pokemon GO event.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event will take players from all four corners of the globe back to where it all began. They’ll be tasked with a challenge to catch all 150 original Pokemon in a single day. However, there are other surprises in store too.

Pokemon GO Kanto event promotion showing Gen 1 starter monsters.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
The Pokemon GO: Kanto event will take players back to where it all began.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event features

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event has a ticketed and non-ticketed experience. The former is jam-packed with features, while the latter has much less but is free for anyone to enjoy. 

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features

  • All Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in the wild, raids, and encounters after research tasks. Incense will attract them, and they will also be obtainable via Evolution.
  • The goal is to try and catch them all. Players will be able to earn rewards and bragging rights in the process.
  • You’ll be able to choose between a Red Version and Green Version experience. Some Pokemon will be exclusive to each one.
  • All 150 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will also be available as Shiny Pokemon. It will be the first time some of them.
  • Players with a ticket will have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story. It will lead to an encounter with a special Pokemon.
  • Finishing it will also grant access to a second event Special Research story that will send players on a long and challenging journey. But in the end, they’ll be able to capture a Shiny Mew.
  • Catching Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will drop more Candy.
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon GO players will have a chance to catch shiny versions of their favorite Pokemon.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features

  • Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto will still appear in the wild and in raids.
  • Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will return to Legendary raids.
  • Players without a ticket will still have access to event-exclusive Timed Research.
  • Trade range will be increased to 40 km.
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon originally found in the Kanto area will be running in the wild.

How to purchase a ticket and join the event:

Pokemon GO players can buy tickets for the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event in the shop within the app. It will set you back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins. Here’s a step by step guide.

  • Open the shop within the app and press on the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto image.
  • Press the Buy button.
  • If you see a purchase confirmation, then the transaction has been completed.
  • The ticket will appear as an item in your Item Bag.
  • Several weeks before the event starts, you’ll be able to choose which event version you’d like to participate in.
  • To do that, press on the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket in your Item Bag and selecting either the Red Version or Green Version. The decision is final and cannot be changed.
  • After that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and wait until Saturday, February 20, 2021. Then, you’ll have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed experience.
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
If you want to make a splash in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, you’ll need to buy a ticket. But some content is available for free.

When does the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event begin?

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm local time. Unfortunately, it’s still a while away, so fans will need to contain their excitement until then.