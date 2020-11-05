 Riot considering doing less Valorant updates after patch 1.11 disaster - Dexerto
Riot considering doing less Valorant updates after patch 1.11 disaster

Published: 5/Nov/2020 18:25

by Lauren Bergin
Reyna-Raze
Riot Games

Riot Games

While Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS on the planet, players were left irritated by the state of patch 1.11, which was subsequently rolled back. As a result, Riot are rethinking their update “cadence.”

The shambolic release of patch 1.11 in Valorant has been wholly accepted by Riot. It was quickly rolled back after launch, as a number of game-breaking bugs were taking hold.

Players complained about the badly implemented patch, which saw some stuck in left-hand mode amid a mountain of other chaotic glitches.

Riot Games, however, have used their weekly ‘Ask VALORANT’ column to address the patch 1.11 situation, hoping to provide fans some insight into why the patch was so faulty.

Valorant weapons and items Act III
Riot Games
The new patch was supposed to include new agent Skye, but she wasn’t on Future Earth for very long.

“Patch stability has been really bad”

Responding to a question regarding Riot’s recent string of poor patch performances, Senior Producer Arnar Gylfason starts off by saying “oof, yeah, this one stings”.

Citing a series of reasons for the patch’s abysmal performance such as requirements for “internal process improvements,” “philosophical changes” and “investment in tooling and infrastructure,” it seems that Riot has had a lot on their plate.

With Gylfason promising a “thorough investigation” into what went wrong, Valorant players can only cross their fingers that this doesn’t happen again.

Icebox in Valorant
Riot Games
The new map Icebox has also received a frosty response from the Valorant community.

Less Valorant Updates?

As a result, Riot says one of the options they’re considering is “maybe slowing down a bit.”

“We’ve been rigorously keeping to the two-week patch cadence since even before we started our Closed Beta,” Gylfason explains. “Even with the logistical challenges of working from home, the team has been—and continues being—incredibly passionate to get content and features out as quickly as possible, including moving up our maps release schedule.

“But it’s time to take a breath and take stock of what we need to do internally to make sure that our efforts are sustainable and hitting the quality bar you, our players, deserve.” This certainly sounds like Riot will considering moving away from their two-week update schedule, at least while the team is working from home.

How does the new patch affect First Strike?

One of the other main topics of this week’s Ask VALORANT is the discussion around how patches will be scheduled around the game’s new esports sector. Riley Yurk, manager of Valorant’s Esports strategy, explained that this hadn’t quite worked out as planned due to the time differences in different regions.

The main issue was with the NA qualifier schedule being so drawn out, with Yurk explaining that the NA events clashed with the developer’s intentions to bring out patch 1.12 midway through First Strike when the qualifiers are largely over. To rectify the situation “the remaining 16 teams will conclude the tournament on patch 1.10” to ensure competitive integrity.

However, Yurk goes on to highlight the importance of patch 1.11 to the future of Valorant esports, especially because the introduction of the new map Icebox allows for a “true Best-of-Five experience” for the main First Strike event. Polarising as the map is, it’s going to be a key part of First Strike whether fans like it or not.

While the issues with the patch were clearly infuriating to a lot of players, it seems that Riot are doing their best to ensure that it never happens again. With Gylfason wishing players a solemn for their “patience, understanding, and support,” all we can do is hope that we never have a repeat of patch 1.11.

The meta in FIFA 21 has proven to be far more diverse, offering plenty of room for experimentation. Here’s a look at how and why you should use the 4-3-3 (2) formation with maximum depth. 

FIFA 21 has been out for almost a month now, and players are finding new ways to dominate games. While traditional meta formations like 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-2-2 are still popular, there are plenty of other formations seeing play this year.

Air Japes, one of FIFA’s classic content creators, tells us why 4-3-3 (2) with maximum depth is worth trying. Let’s take a look at how to play it.

Setting up 4-3-3 (2) formation with maximum depth

The main selling point for this formation in FIFA 21 is the maximum depth. This means your players will play up the field. Air Japes also sets his defensive style to “press after possession loss” which will help you get the ball back if you blunder. He uses 4 width, balanced offensive style, 7 players in the box, and 2 players for corners and free kicks.

Another key factor in the formation is giving your Striker the False 9 instruction. He explains that this puts a lot of pressure on your Striker to act as both a scorer and a playmaker. Knowing this, you need a high-rated player in that role who can handle the pressures. Air Japes uses Cristiano Ronaldo here.

For his wingers, he uses the cut inside (or Free Roam on the Left Wing) instructions to assist his False 9 Striker with goal scoring. Cut inside will tell the wingers to make runs into the box.

For his defensive instructions, he sets his CDM to stay back while attacking and man mark. In FIFA 21, this will tell your CDM to watch opposing threats and stay back to defend. Since these tactics are so aggressive, it’s important to have at least one extra player stay back.

Playing with the formation

This formation with these tactics and instructions is extremely aggressive. With the depth being so high, your players will always be in a position to attack. If and when you lose the ball, your players will press the opponent to try to get the ball back and go on the counter-attack.

FIFA 21 is all about scoring, and the 4-3-3 (2) with these tactics should help you get plenty of goals. The key to being successful with this formation is being aggressive on defense and winning the ball back. If the opponent gets past you with such high depth, you will likely give up a goal.

If you’re looking to play something a little different and a lot more aggressive, you should give this a try! FIFA 21 is still in its early stages, and there’s plenty of room for experimentation.