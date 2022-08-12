Valorant cosplayer’s incredible Fade outfit gets Riot’s seal of approval

A Valorant cosplayer’s impressive Fade outfit was notable enough that Riot Games themselves chimed in offering their approval.

Fade is one of Valorant’s newest addition to the roster, offering up one of the most unique kits in the entire FPS.

The Turkish Initiator has instantly become one of the more popular agents in shooter, and now, tons of cosplays have begun popping up honoring her stylish design.

Supporting the community’s passion, Riot themselves has even commented on how awesome one cosplayer’s Fade outfit is.

Riot Games Fade is the latest Initiator to join the rank of Agents in Valorant.

Riot Games praises cosplayer’s Fade outfit

Clefairy is an illustrator, Twitch streamer, and cosplayer who has a penchant for Valorant.

On August 11, they went viral after sharing their incredible Fade cosplay which they labeled, “A lil’ Fade vibe.”

The post quickly gained traction on social media as her post got over 42k likes in just under one day. Clefairy nailed every aspect of the character from her snakebite piercings, her different colored eyes, haircolor, and facial scar.

Their look captured Fade so well that the official Valorant account replied to the post and said, “Fade players after this tweet (chart pointing up).”

Clefairy was stunned but honored that Riot was impressed by her look. But, with nearly 300 replies and over 2,500 retweets to her cosplay, they were certainly deserving of praise.

Fade is one of the coolest characters added to Valorant since the shooter launched back in 2020, and Clefairy did a bang-up job in offering up a cosplay of her.