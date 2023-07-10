Bilibili Gaming’s whzy’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Jett receives major nerfs to her Tailwind ability in patch 4.08.
Wang ‘whzy’ Haozhe is a Chinese professional Valorant player for Bilibili Gaming and is a rising star in the region that is known for his Jett play. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.
whzy is an up-and-coming Duelist player from China that qualified for Valorant Champions with Bilibilli Gaming. The young talent was relatively unknown globally before the world championship qualifier, but caught the attention of Valorant fans everywhere with his incredible Jett play in the tournament.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Bilibili Gaming whzy’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
whzy’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.972 Sensitivity and he competes using a G PROX Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|0.972
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|N/A
|Hz
|N/A
|Windows Sensitivity
|N/A
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
whzy’s Valorant crosshair
whzy, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a Cyan version of the reticle.
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Cyan
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|3
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|0
|Inner Line Length
|0
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|On
|Outer Lines Opacity
|1
|Outer Line Length
|0
|Outer Lines Thickness
|3
|Outer Line Offset
|1
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
whzy’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|E
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|E
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
whzy’s monitor & resolution
whzy competes using the Fullscreen display mode but plays in the 1600×1025 Aspect Ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings in Valorant:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1600×1024
|Aspect Ratio
|Letterbox
|Scaling
|N/A
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Unlike many other professional players, whzy chooses to play with his graphic settings in the medium range instead of as low as possible.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Med
|Texture Quality
|Med
|Detail Quality
|Med
|UI Quality
|High
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|6x
|Improve Clarity
|On
|Experimental Sharpening
|On
|Bloom
|On
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
whzy’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|G PROX Superlight
|Monitor
|N/A
|Keyboard
|G PRO
|Headset
|G PRO wireless
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate BLG’s whzy’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like fellow Jett phenom Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, on Dexerto.