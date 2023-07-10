Bilibili Gaming’s whzy’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Wang ‘whzy’ Haozhe is a Chinese professional Valorant player for Bilibili Gaming and is a rising star in the region that is known for his Jett play. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.

whzy is an up-and-coming Duelist player from China that qualified for Valorant Champions with Bilibilli Gaming. The young talent was relatively unknown globally before the world championship qualifier, but caught the attention of Valorant fans everywhere with his incredible Jett play in the tournament.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Bilibili Gaming whzy’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Bilibili Gaming Bilibili Gaming qualified for Valorant Champions 2023 by beating Monarch Effect and Trace Esports.

whzy’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.972 Sensitivity and he competes using a G PROX Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.972 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI N/A Hz N/A Windows Sensitivity N/A Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration N/A

whzy’s Valorant crosshair

whzy, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a Cyan version of the reticle.

Primary

Setting Value Color Cyan Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 3 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 0 Inner Line Length 0 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines On Outer Lines Opacity 1 Outer Line Length 0 Outer Lines Thickness 3 Outer Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

whzy’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object E Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 E Ability: Ultimate X

whzy’s monitor & resolution

whzy competes using the Fullscreen display mode but plays in the 1600×1025 Aspect Ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings in Valorant:

Setting Value Resolution 1600×1024 Aspect Ratio Letterbox Scaling N/A Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Unlike many other professional players, whzy chooses to play with his graphic settings in the medium range instead of as low as possible.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Med Texture Quality Med Detail Quality Med UI Quality High Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 6x Improve Clarity On Experimental Sharpening On Bloom On Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

whzy’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse G PROX Superlight Monitor N/A Keyboard G PRO Headset G PRO wireless

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate BLG’s whzy’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like fellow Jett phenom Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, on Dexerto.