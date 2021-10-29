Chamber revealed as Valorant’s 17th Agent: Abilities, release date

Chamber will be Valorant’s 17th Agent. Here’s everything you need to know about the French Sentinel, including his abilities and his Episode 3 Act 3 release date.

As Valorant’s roster continues to grow, French Sentinel Agent and weapons enthusiast, Chamber, will be the latest to join the squad.

Described as “well dressed and well armed, French weapons designer Chamber expels aggressors with deadly precision. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan.”

Looking to learn a little more about Riot Games’ newest Sentinel Agent? Here’s everything we know about Valorant’s Chamber.

Who is Chamber in Valorant?

Chamber plays similar to his German counterpart, Killjoy. Sniping enemies from far away after having trapped them using his extensive weapon kit, he’s perfect for players who prefer strategy over brute force.

Allowing the player to switch between his custom weapons, the Frenchman won’t need to put his life on the line to snag a decent weapon in the early rounds because of his Headhunter ability. Additionally, the sniper he produces during his Tour de Force ultimate is going to pack one heck of a punch.

To top it all off, he has his Rendezvous teleport, which allows him to get up close and personal with that heavy pistol and get back out to safety without a scratch.

Chamber abilities

Ability 1 – Trademark: PLACE a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Valorant Chamber release date

The king of all things classy will be unleashed into the Valorant fray on November 16 alongside Patch 3.10.

This is a little later than the release of Episode 3, Act 3, which drops on November 2. This is due to a slight delay as Riot iron out the creases in Chamber’s rather dapper-looking suit.

So that’s everything we know about Valorant’s Chamber! If you’re looking to get ahead with Episode 3, Act 3, be sure to check out our breakdown of this chapter’s Battlepass.