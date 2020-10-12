 Valorant Act 3: What's Next? | Curveball #2 ft. BanKs, MitchMan & Tombizz - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Act 3: What’s Next? | Curveball #2 ft. BanKs, MitchMan & Tombizz

Published: 12/Oct/2020 11:11

by Shane King
Valorant Esports whats next?

Curveball Riot Games Valorant Act 3

In the second episode of Curveball, we spoke with BanKs, MitchMan, and Tombizz regarding the upcoming First Strike tournament which is set to be the first Riot organized tournament for Valorant. 

Our guests also speak about how this intra-regional showdown will affect the Valorant pro scene going forward and also which region is the strongest going into this tournament.

Another topic of interest is G2 Esports being the best team in the world due to the sheer amount of tournament victories they have, and also how much better they are compared to their fellow European teams.

The group also discusses the ongoing cheating scandal that is plaguing competitive CS:GO and how this could potentially affect the Riot title going forward, as well as what tournament organizes can do to prevent this.

Call of Duty

Does Black Ops Cold War really need prestiging? | CharlieIntel Podcast #4

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:34

by Shane King
Does Cold War Need Prestiging

Black Ops Cold War Charlie Intel Podcast Warzone

The CharlieIntel Podcast is back with a brand new episode to discuss all things new in the Call of Duty world over the last week.

This week Mike and Keshav discuss whether Black Ops Cold War needs prestiging, the influence of Treyarch’s ‘new breed’ of developers and the potential changes they’re making ahead of the highly anticipated Beta.

They discuss the pros and cons of prestiging and what it actually adds of value to the game for certain players. The pair also discuss the angles they can go with to please both casual fans who play the game and also the people who want to grind out completionist content.

A major point of interest is the changes Treyarch will be making to the game coming into the beta after the community had a mixed reaction to the gunplay in the alpha build, with a bunch of new settings and maps coming to the beta for players to test.

