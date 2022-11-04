Unique Valorant crosshair makes spray control much easier

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Valorant has customizable crosshairs in which players can import pro or other user-created reticles to their own profiles. One Valorant coach has made a crosshair that can help players with their spray control and aim.

Creating crosshairs to help new players has been around almost since Valorant came out, with reticles that can help with precise aim or be used as a joke. A new crosshair that can help players aim when spraying has been created and shown off in a recent post by ZETA DIVISION coach Sawada ‘JUNiOR’ Yuya.

The unique crosshair uses outer lines that move outwards when spraying that players can aim with to keep their bullets head level.

This is not a new concept in the game, using outer lines to help control gun spray has been a concept since the Riot Games title was released, but this is the first crosshair that has an import code, consistent and sleek in design.

How to get Valorant crosshair to help with spray aim

The new reticle, which the coach gives out in crosshair and dot form, works as players spray past eight bullets, once the spray becomes randomized, and works across most weapons. The crosshair also does not have outer lines on the side to distract players when spraying.

When tested with the Vandal, Phantom, and Spectre, the outer line matches the bullet spread height almost perfectly. Players will need to still control their spray side to side, but when spraying into a smoke or blindly they should be confident that their bullets are at the height of the outer line.

Valorant crosshair reticle code

The code for the crosshair version of the reticle is:

0;s;1 ;P ;c;5 ;o ;1;f ;0 ;m;1;0t;1;0l ;0; 0v;2;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1 ;0e;3;1t;1;1v;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m ;0 ;1f ;0 ;S;c;5;s ;0 .7 ;o ;1.

Valorant dot reticle code

The code for the dot version of the reticle is:

0;s;1 ;P ;c;5 ;o ;1;d;1;f ;0 ;m;1;0l ;0; 0v;1;0g;1 ;0o;0; 0a;1;0e ;3;1b ;0 ;S;c;5;s ;0 .7 ;o ;1.