Top 10 Valorant Masters moments: Pop offs and insane clutches - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour’s Stage 1 Masters was filled with action, bringing Future Earth’s elite together in every region. Heretics took the crown in EU, while Sentinels dominated NA.

With so many fantastic, top-tier plays that are fit for the history books, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite top 10 moments from the Masters stage.

Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo’s incredible play showcased a 1v3 for the ages, with the new Omen-main player clutching up and becoming GenG’s ultimate nightmare.

Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald came in hot, locking in his team’s first map of the series with an insane 3K and flick, thinking on his feet with nowhere to go when outnumbered by three of Luminosity’s team.

The Turkish Terror, Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek, showcased incredible skill while ducking and weaving his way through the playing field to land frags and bring home the map win.

Landing an absolutely dominating 6K against his opposition, Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas swept the floor against their final push attempt.

To find out where all of these incredible plays landed, alongside the other 6 epic moments, check out the full video above.

