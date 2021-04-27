Top 10 plays from VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2 NA: SicK, Subroza, more - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 is heating up as the race to Iceland reaches the pointy end. Over in North America, there were some standout plays worthy of watching over and over again.

It was the Sentinels show in VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2 NA, and one man was leading the charge: Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims. He stole the spotlight from Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo to keep Sentinels in with a chance of making the Masters LAN in Iceland.

He wasn’t the only standout though. This sick top 10 plays compilation features TSM’s Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik and James ‘hazed’ Cobb, Cloud9’s Mitch ‘mitch’ Semago, and more fragging out of their minds with huge clutch moments, big brain plays, and plenty of heat.

