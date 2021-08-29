The stats that prove Sentinels are still the best!

Considered to be the best Valorant team in the world, all eyes are on Sentinels after a flawless run at Masters: Reykjavík, but will they hold the same momentum heading into Masters: Berlin?



VCT Stage 3 Masters: Berlin is around the corner, with 16 of the best teams from around the world competing not only for the Masters trophy but for a spot at Valorant Champions in December. While Sentinels were the first team to secure a spot at Champions, many are still questioning whether the North American team is the best in the world.

The stats show that the North American superstars are still the best, from TenZ’s crazy average combat score to SicK’s ridiculous first kill rate, there’s no doubt that Sentinels are a strong contender for the Masters: Berlin trophy.

