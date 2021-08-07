The selfless CSGO star who swapped to Valorant at their peak!

Once a star of Team Liquid in CSGO, winning a 2019 Grand Slam alongside ELiGE, how did nitr0 go from CSGO Legend to VALORANT Star?

Leaving behind teammates Stewie2k, Twistzz and NAF, nitr0 stepped away from his promising and storied CSGO career in 2020 to join the 100 Thieves VALORANT squad.

Now, working alongside Hiko, Asuna, steel and Ethan on 100T, he’s aiming to find even more success on the VALORANT side of things wile competing in the Champions Tour.

