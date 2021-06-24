The insane Valorant record that will never be broken

The global Valorant competitive landscape formed with one team, Vision Strikes, head-and-shoulders above their regional competition. Their dominance was legendary, and ended with a record that will never be broken.

From June 6, 2020 to April 15, 2021, Vision Strikers had the mental fortitude and tactical prowess to mount an insane 102-match winning streak.

This came off the back of Kim ‘glow’ Min-soo’s IGL capabilities coupled with some of the deadliest aim we’ve seen from a team in all of Valorant.

There’s bound to be more teams that are better than VS in the future, but their record is likely going to stand for a while.

