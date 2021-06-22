TenZ reflects on Sentinels buyout: “I had no clue what was happening”

VCT Masters champion Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has provided a first-person account of the wild story behind his historic buyout from Cloud9 to officially join the Sentinels lineup.

Having stepped into the Sentinels roster on short notice following the suspension of former Overwatch League MVP Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, TenZ has quickly become one of the biggest names in Valorant today. Not only as an explosive player in any given lobby, but also as one of the more popular streamers on Twitch.

However, his future under Sentinels banners wasn’t always clear. While on loan from Cloud9, things certainly got a little crazy. TenZ discussed his side of the buyout process in a new Curveball interview with James ‘BanKs’ Banks.

Advertisement

Discover more: The insane stats behind Sentinels VCT Masters dominance