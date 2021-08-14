The accused CSGO match fixer taking Envy to the top

Even as his name swirls around match-fixing discussions in his CSGO days, pro player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen has been lighting it up in Valorant and is a big reason why Envy look so deadly at the moment.

His career change to Valorant caught a lot of eyes, especially since he transferred to one of the biggest esports orgs in the scene, FaZe Clan. While the Omen-specialist was scary during VCT, something just wasn’t clicking.

Soon after his move to Envy, his prowess on the Viper and Astra are propelling the team to new heights and it’ll be interesting to see how far he can help them go.

