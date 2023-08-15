TenZ claims Sentinels are starting up practice presumably for offseason tournaments

In a recent live stream, Sentinels star player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo said the team is starting up practice again soon, presumably to compete in offseason tournaments.

The offseason has been quiet in terms of roster moves and rumors as Valorant Champions 2023 rages on. However, the offseason schedule for Valorant esports has been released, revealing a plethora of events for North American teams to compete in.

This may have brought some teams that finished their VCT season early out of vacation mode as they look to prepare for these tournaments. VCT international league teams will be in an interesting spot during the offseason as they play in tournaments with rosters that might change come the start of the 2023 circuit.

Article continues after ad

In a recent live stream, TenZ said that Sentinels are looking to start up practice once again, presumably to play in some of the offseason tournaments.

TenZ and Sentinels ramping up practice for potential offseason events

“I think we are starting up our practice soon so we can play while the Champions teams are here,” TenZ said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The earliest Sentinels can compete in the offseason will be in September at The Knight’s Forge or the For Those Who Dare events. Both tournaments will feature open qualifiers, which Sentinels could compete in if they wanted to get a jump start on the competition.

Article continues after ad

However, the tournament Sentinels will most likely compete in will be Spike Drop: Vegas Heist in October, The OFF//SEASON Showdown in November or the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2. Sentinels did not play in many offseason events last year, and will probably only attend tournaments in which they are invited.

While the squad seems to be gearing up for the offseason with their current roster, Sentinels have been rumored to be potentially moving on from TenZ for the VCT 2024 season.

Article continues after ad

The organization is reportedly looking to sign Valorant superstar Erick ‘aspas’ Santos. The Brazilian player’s contract with LOUD ends in 2023 as he will hit the open market as a free agent for the 2024 season. TenZ’s contract with Sentinels also runs out in 2023, so he could also hit the free-agent market in the coming months.