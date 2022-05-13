Team Liquid Valorant head coach announces he has stepped down from team

Team Liquid’s Valorant head coach Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield stepped down from his role with the team after their exit from Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík.

The now-former head coach announced on May 13 that he stepped away from coaching Team Liquid due to a “difference in vision and direction within the team,” and that he is still signed with the organization for the time being.

For the immediate future, Sliggy said he will take a short break from the game and start streaming under the Team Liquid banner when he returns.

The British coach was signed to Team Liquid back in August 2020 when the organization picked up the free agent Valorant team fish123. This makes him one of the longest-tenured coaches in the esport’s short history.

I stepped down from the team after Iceland due to a difference in vision and direction within the team Thank you for all the support you have given me @TeamLiquid and to all the fans, you have been amazing I had some of the best memories with the guys and learnt so much — Liquid Sliggy (@Sliggy_) May 13, 2022

Sliggy’s record with Team Liquid Valorant

Before coming over to Valorant, Sliggy was a fixture in the United Kingdom’s Counter-Strike scene and spent five years as an observer for the Valve title. In Valorant he became known as an innovator of the meta, often putting his players on different agents and crafting new compositions.

With Team Liquid, the former CS player went to three major Valorant LAN tournaments, only missing VCT Masters Berlin. At Valorant Champions and Masters Reykjavík in 2021, he helped lead the team to two top-four finishes.

At Team Liquid’s last international showing in Iceland the team survived the group stage but failed to make a similar run as last year, finishing seventh. Sliggy and his team also did not initially qualify for the event, placing fourth in the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs, but were substituted into the event due to travel restrictions for qualified squad FunPlus Phoenix.

Team Liquid has not yet announced a replacement for the British coach as the team will play in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers league on May 14 against Berlin International Gaming.