Fnatic opens up Valorant head coach applications to everyone

Fnatic’s head coach stepped down recently and the organization is looking to find another coach to fill his place for the 2024 VCT season.

Fnatic’s head coach Jacob ‘mini’ Harris stepped down on September 11 due to wanting a better work-life balance. The move comes after Fnatic had its best Valorant season to date, winning VCT LOCK//IN, VCT Masters Tokyo and finishing top four at Valorant Champions 2023.

Fnatic said in the announcement of the coach stepping down that they are working to find a role for mini within the coaching staff, and are “looking outward” to find a new coach to lead the squad.

Now, Fnatic have opened up the application process for the position for anyone to apply.

Fnatic open application process for new head coach

The application Fnatic has released includes a description of the position, which has 15 bullet points with things like player development, in-game mastery and mental resilience listed as the employee’s “mission.”

While the application is open to everyone, Fnatic has included a section of what the organization is looking for in people who apply for the position. This section is comprised of things like a “stellar coaching track record in competitive FPS esports titles,” and a “strategic mastermind, capable of dissecting gameplay and devising winning strategies.”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Fnatic’s mini has been with the team since before it was signed.

The esports organization also lists its benefits for prospective head coaches like private medical insurance and a 30% discount at their shop.

Whoever manages to secure this position on the Fnatic Valorant team will have some big shoes to fill. mini was the head coach of the team since before it was signed on to Fnatic when it was still SUMN FC. The roster was considered a strategic powerhouse with mini at the head coaching position and Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett as the IGL coming up with new set plays and mid-round adjustments constantly.

The VCT off-season still has months to go and while Fnatic are looking for a new coach, the organization shouldn’t be in too much of a rush to fill the position. The team and the org have indicated that their current roster is not going to change much for the 2024 season, so their off-season should be an uneventful one.