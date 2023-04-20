Sliggy sides with Newzera for quitting “laughingstock” Karmine Corp Valorant squad

Former Team Liquid head coach turned content creator Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield reacted to the news that Karmine Corp Valorant player Alexis ‘Newzera’ Humbert was stepping back from the starting roster and said he empathizes with the player.

Karmine Corp have not had the best run to start 2023 as the squad has only two series wins to its name and has become a bit of a joke to casual fans and analysts. The Valorant team has lost on its own map pick across its three-series losing streak and has put up some abysmal statistics in the process.

On April 19, the French esports organization announced that Newzera had decided to take a step back from the starting squad, with his teammate Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom saying on Twitter that he “abandoned” the team.

Team Liquid content creator, and the org’s former Valorant head coach, Sliggy said on a VCT EMEA co-stream that he empathizes with Newzera and understands his decision to step down.

Sliggy reacts to Karmine Corp Valorant saga

“I mean it must be a rough spot like they are getting annihilated. They’re a laughingstock, let’s talk about it how it is,” Sliggy said. “We watch it for comedy at this point, so I can see how this could be very hard on your mental. When you’re the butt of the joke every single week and you’re trying your best it must be horrendous for your mental.”

Karmine Corp are set to take on NAVI in the VCT EMEA league on April 21 with their assistant coach on the roster instead of Newzera. The French organization did not sign a player as its sixth man, Riot Games rules say every VCT international league team must have a minimum of six players signed to its team, and instead designated its assistant coach Ahmed ‘ZE1SH’ El Sheikh to the role in the Global Contract Database.