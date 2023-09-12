C0M says EG’s Valorant team didn’t get respected amid dire roster reports

Corbin “C0M” Lee revealed on a live stream that he thinks the EG Valorant roster didn’t get the respect it deserved after winning Valorant Champions amid reports of a roster shakeup.

Evil Geniuses players are reportedly facing pay cuts and a potential roster shake-up this off-season just a few weeks after lifting the Valorant Champions 2023 trophy.

The world championship-winning players will reportedly have to decide between staying on EG with a reduced salary or hitting the open market with a buyout on their heads.

The Valorant esports off-season has already seen many roster shake-ups and, like many other organizations in VCT Americas, Evil Geniuses seems to be scaling back its spending for the future.

However, the EG players, who added hardware to the organization’s trophy case, expected a little more respect or understanding from management than they may have been given according to C0M

EG player C0M feels disrespected in the off-season

EG player C0M detailed his feelings about the off-season and his team’s situation in a now-deleted live stream. A clip from the stream has since been uploaded to YouTube via the Shorts Valorant channel.

“I literally just wanted to play with my brothers. I was willing to give up so much to play with my brothers, and now I don’t have that opportunity,” C0M said. “We went through so much sh*t to just not even get the respect we deserved.”

Evil Geniuses started off the Valorant off-season by releasing most of its reserve Valorant roster and its coach. The organization has also seemingly been spending less on its LCS roster, letting go of four major stars in the middle of the 2023 season.

The EG Valorant players, however, probably expected a level of respect or grace from the organization after winning a world championship even with the ongoing esports winter. But, it seems like morale is low now with the economic realities of the situation hitting the Valorant team.

“No matter what you do, it doesn’t matter,” C0M said on social media. “Winning doesn’t matter. Just loved this year and the people I was around no matter what.”

