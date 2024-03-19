TSM makes shock Valorant return after org downsizing

TSM have announced its return to Valorant after exiting the esport over half a year ago and going through some massive organizational restructuring.

Despite TSM going through a great deal of layoffs through 2023, they’ve rejoined the Valorant scene and have re-committed to their attempt to build a strong Valorant team.

TSM was once a stable part of the North American Valorant esports scene, but the organization was not invited into the Riot Games partnered leagues. The storied esports organization stuck it out in the North American Challengers League for a spot in VCT Americas through the Ascension tournament but did not qualify for the promotion event in 2023.

The company then exited the esport in July 2023 as the Valorant off-season, and the tier 2 system in general, caused many orgs to reevaluate their commitment to the Riot title.

TSM back in Valorant esports

TSM announced its return to Valorant and the NA Challengers League on March 19 with two of the same players from its 2023 roster, Johann ‘seven’ Hernandez and Anthony ‘gMd’ Guimond.

The org’s return was shocking considering its long absence and its last-minute announcement as matches in the league start the same day as their announcement.

Fans have largely been down on TSM in recent months as the organization has let people go, and also sold its LCS spot. However, the company gave an update on its esports plan in January, teasing its return to Rocket League, along with revealing its intention to join the Call of Duty League and another tier 1 esports league in League of Legends.

The statement also mentioned Valorant, however, TSM did not commit too hard to a return to the space.

“It is also our strong desire to be in the Valorant Champions Tour. We will continue to evaluate the Valorant Challengers League viability after Open Qualifiers have ended,” TSM said.

The gMd led squad is now one of the few teams in the Valorant league signed to an organization as the 12-team competition also featured unsigned squads and a collegiate team.