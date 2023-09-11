Fnatic Valorant coach mini removed from VCT database, but he might not be out

Fnatic Valorant head coach Jacob ‘mini’ Harris no longer shows in the VCT contract database, leading to speculation about his future with the team.

The transfer window in the VCT EMEA league opened this morning, and it immediately led to a wave of changes in the VCT contract database as players and coaches with deals expiring in 2023 were removed.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that mini had been removed from the database. The British coach had a contract with Fnatic until the end of the 2023 season.

His removal from the contract database doesn’t necessarily mean that he is leaving Fnatic, however, as he could be in talks with the organization about a new deal. A contract extension might have even been agreed upon but not made official yet.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Fnatic won two of the three VCT global events of 2023

mini has been with Fnatic since it entered Valorant, in February 2021, joining the organization alongside the rest of the SUMN FC team. He and in-game leader Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett are the only remaining members of the original Fnatic lineup.

Fnatic made history in 2023 by becoming the first team to win back-to-back global VCT tournaments as they lifted the trophies at VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo. However, the season ended in disappointment when the team finished Valorant Champions 2023 in fourth place.

Last month, Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov shut down rumors that the team was considering changing players. “We are not making any changes,” he said on stream. “We didn’t even discuss it. Don’t trust anyone, they’re lying.”

Fnatic is slated to compete in Red Bull Home Ground #4, one of the biggest tournaments of the Valorant off-season. The event will take place in Tokyo between November 3 and 5, with Cloud9, DRX, 100 Thieves, and ZETA DIVISION the other confirmed partner teams.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.