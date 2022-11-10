Team Liquid part ways with Valorant duo ScreaM and Nivera

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Team Liquid have announced that the organization is parting ways with Valorant players Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom.

The brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera are taking their talents elsewhere for the 2023 Valorant season. ScreaM had been part of Liquid since August 2020, when the North American organization signed the fish123 lineup, with Nivera joining the team only a year later, after retiring from CS:GO.

Together, ScreaM and Nivera went to three international tournaments together and placed in the top four at Valorant Champions 2021. ScreaM had managed one more international appearance before his brother joined Team Liquid at VCT Stage 2 Masters in Iceland in 2021.

With ScreaM gone, Team Liquid only have one member from its initial lineup in Dom ‘soulcas’ Sulcas.

Team Liquid will replace ScreaM and Nivera for the 2023 season

Both players have been an integral part of Team Liquid’s success internationally. ScreaM was a consistent threat as a Duelist, while Nivera played multiple roles for the team but mainly stuck to support agents.

The duo have been linked with French organization Karmine Corp during the offseason. Like Team Liquid, KCorp are one of the ten partnered teams in Riot Games’ EMEA Valorant league.

Team Liquid will reportedly sign Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov and Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin, formerly of Gambit Esports, for the 2023 season, along with Guild Esports player Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel.